Cambridge Christmas Program schedule

Tom Akers

The Christmas Cheer is ringing throughout the halls of Cambridge School District and they are ready to share it with everyone! After last year’s remote concerts, all of the programs will be in person.

All programs will be held in the Cambridge Jr/Sr High School Gymnasium beginning with Wednesday, December 8th the Preschool and Kindergarten concert will begin at 6:00 followed by the First and Second Grade Concert beginning at 7:00.

Thursday, December 9th, the Third through Fifth Grade will begin at 7:00 pm. They will be performing “The Almost No Christmas Musical” written by elementary music teacher Dawn Higgs and Tom Akers. The elves at the North Pole are going on strike, can Santa end it on time and save Christmas in Cambridge?

Friday, December 10th the Cambridge Jr/Sr High will end the week of Holiday Fun with their concert beginning at 7:00 pm.