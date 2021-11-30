Celebrate the Season at First Methodist

Claudia Loucks

Area residents are invited to join the congregation at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo to “Celebrate the Season” at services on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The event, at 9 and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday, Dec. 12, is filled with music, drama and dance and includes a special message from the Rev. Dr. Chris Ritter, pastor. The church is located at 302 North State St. Geneseo.

“We are so excited to offer our ninth Annual Celebrate the Season event,” said Rev. Ritter. “Music is such a huge part of our faith, and the Christmas season is the ideal time to pull out all the stops. With last year being more of a virtual format, we are especially looking forward to coming together in a big way.”

“Celebrate the Season” utilizes the talents of the worship band, choir, orchestra, children’s choir, Miracle Bluegrass Band, Grace Notes women’s ensemble, Pleasant Valley Men’s Quartet, Drama Team, and Dance Ministry to tell the story of Christmas and the birth of Jesus through songs, dance and drama.

Tim Brinkman, director of worship at First Methodist, said, “There has been so much enthusiasm this year for ‘Celebrate the Season’ among our volunteers. We had a record 54 people, volunteer to sing in our Christmas choir. The energy is palpable and we can’t wait to share this with our church and community.”

The upcoming celebration is among the best-attended events of the year at First Methodist and more than 100 volunteers and staff combine their efforts to make “Celebrate the Season” possible.

“Our world so needs the message of God’s saving love,” Rev. Ritter said. “Christmas reminds us that it is okay to acknowledge we are all broken. That’s why God sent a Savior. We sing and celebrate because God’s light has entered our darkness. This brings tremendous hope.”

“Celebrate the Season” is a great event to attend as a single person or with friends and family,” he added.

The event is free and between the two services, there will be refreshments - coffee and pastries available at no cost.

For more information, call the church at 309-944-2793 or visit www.peopleneedjesus.org.