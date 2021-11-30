Kewanee history from the Star Courier files
Compiled by Dave Clarke
For the Star Courier
15 years ago
Friday, Dec. 1, 2006
- The first blizzard of the winter blasted into the Tri-Counties early Friday morning, bringing a foot of snow and closing schools and businesses throughout the area. For the first time in memory, the Star Courier did not publish a daily edition and for the first time in memory, mail was not delivered on Friday.
- Country brother-sister duo Matt & Robyn will perform Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 and 7 p.m. in Petersen Auditorium at Kewanee High School in a fundraising benefit for the Henry County Senior Center.
25 years ago
Saturday, Nov. 30, 1996
- Sandy Murphy, Kewanee city clerk, said Friday that 11 petitions have been taken out for the two expiring city council seats currently held by Willard Carroll and Wayne Becker. Both incumbents said they are running for re-election. A consolidated primary is scheduled for Feb. 25 to select four candidates to run in the April 1 election.
- The annual fund drive of the Kewanee Area United Way continues to move closer to its goal of $130,000. This week the campaign total stands at $91,000.
50 years ago
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1971
- The 120-member Kewanee High School marching band will conclude its 1971 season Saturday, Dec. 4, when they make their first appearance in the annual Chicago Christmas parade. The "Marching 120," directed by Terry Dillard, has logged nearly 2,000 miles on the road appearing in parades and contests in Illinois and Iowa since the season began Aug. 5.
- James Stringer, R. 2, Galva, and his rollerskating partner, Mrs. Robert (Yvonne) Martin, of Galesburg, won first place in the Esquire Dance Division of the Central States Invitational which was conducted Nov. 27-28 at the Carousel Skating Rink in Des Moines, Iowa.
75 years ago
Saturday, Nov. 30, 1946
- Kewanee was the center of one of the greatest shopping crowds in the city's history, Friday, the event being the official opening of the Christmas season which was announced by a special Thanksgiving Day edition of the Star Courier on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Today is bringing another record shopping crowd to the stores this second post-war Christmas holiday season.
- Roy "Doc" Hall presided as the chairman at an enthusiastic meeting of the Citizens Progressive League in the old V.F.W. hall at Second and Chestnut Friday night. Campaign issues were discussed and tentative plans made for the naming of candidates for city offices in the spring election.
100 years ago
Thursday, Dec. 1, 1921
- The notorious lead dollar has once more found its path to the surface in Kewanee after a short period of withdrawal as revealed today by various merchants of the city. Care should always be taken to observe any suspicious movements of the passer. If your vigilance is rewarded by the detection of a dull falling sound, retain the coin and notify the police department immediately.
- Kewanee is ready to enjoy one of the most noteworthy events in her local amusement annals when the beautiful, new Peerless Theatre opens its doors on North Chestnut Street tonight. Many elaborate plans have attended the work of preparing the new motion picture house for its dedication this evening, so patrons may expect surprise after surprise. (The Peerless was Kewanee's largest and most luxurious theater costing $150,000 to build and seating nearly 900 people. It was located ay 115 N. Chestnut St., immediately south of the Parkside Hotel and closed its doors in 1952. The site is now the parking lot for residents of Parkside Apartments. The first movie to play at the Peerless, according to the story, was "Molly O," a Mack Sennett silent comedy starring Mabel Normand, one of the comedic greats of early film at a time when it was considered inappropriate for women to star in comedy roles. Normand appeared with such greats of the silent screen as Charlie Chaplin and "Fatty" Arbuckle and in the Keystone Cops first silent short film, "Bangville Police," in 1913. — D.C.)