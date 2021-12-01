Annawan Letters to Santa

Geneseo Republic

Dear Santa,

Do you live in the North Pole? Do you love cookies and milk? I want a Dog, Man, Fetch, a comic book.

Your Friend, Arlo

Dear Santa,

How do you get from place to place? I want a phone, a monster truck. Do you sleep? I want a football tee with a football. How fast do your Elves work?

Your friend, Aden

Dear Santa,

How do you eat all the cookies? How many elves do you have? How do you see us? What do you eat at your house?

Your friend, Brandtley

Dear Santa,

Where do you sleep? I want a cow stuffed animal. I want a Nintendo Switch. I want a football and football tee.

Your friend, Charlie

Dear

Santa,

I want a safe and a turtle. Am I on the nice or naughty list? I want a Nerf Gun and a potato. I want a pizza and a notebook so I can study and learn more and get smarter.

Your friend, Ethan B.

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and a whole bunch of Legos. Am I on the naughty list or good list. I also want a Nerf gun.

Your friend, Keilton

Dear Santa,

Am I on the naughty or good list? I wish for ten more of the things that Happy Joes has. If you know what the boys wanted from Happy Joes can you buy it? Wish you a Merry Christmas Santa!

Your friend, Gracie

Dear Santa,

I would like a desk, stepwatch, IPod, Nintendo Switch and Polly Pocket. I would also like a water bottle, magnets, twister and books. Do you sleep all day until Christmas? How many elves do you have?

Your friend, Madison

Dear Santa,

Do you like cookies and milk? Do your elves have fun making toys? Can I have army toy? Can I have some toy cars?

Your friend, Madon

Dear Santa,

I want a desk. Do the elves have pets? I also want some Barbies. Am I on the Naughty list or the good list?

Your friend, Landry

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Nintendo Switch. Please also bring a giant stuffed kitten! Please also bring me a Sing and Skate Sunny Starscout, and a Twisty Girl.

Your friend, Abigail

Dear Santa, did you take the Chees-It box? Do you want a Chees-It this Christmas? I want a Nintendo Switch. I want a real ca tfor Christmas.

Your friend Ethan F.

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolf real? For Christmas I want roller skates. For Christmas I want a Polly Pocket. Do you like apple juice?

Your friend, Emilee

Dear Santa,

How old are you? I'd like a Nintendo Switch. How many elves doi you have? How cold is it at the North Pole?

Your friend, William

Dear Santa, Can you get me a jet pack? Please and tank you. Can you get me a math paper? Can you get me a pool? Please and thank you. Can you get me an IPhone? Please and thank you. Can you get me a PS4? Please and thank you.

Your friend, Colby

Dear Santa, I want a airplane. I also want a four wheeler. What time of night do you come?How many daddy reindeer do you have? How many mom reindeer do you have? My friend is Charlie.

Your friend, Tanner