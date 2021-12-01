Galva Eagle Scout project to rebuild dugout at Park

Carol Townsend

The Galva Park District board received a donation of $3,000 from the Bishop Hill Energy.

It was reported to the board that Aidan Moore is rebuilding the home softball dugout for his Eagle Scout project at the Park District.

Board President Katie Laurin changed the pool landline to a Straight Talk mobile phone. She will have the phone in the off-season. The number remains the same as the park district has always had.

There was no updates on a new maintenance shed, light poles or changing the locks as Superintendent Nathan Glaser was absent.

The board unanimously approved to accept the tax levy as presented.

President Laurin will talk to the City of Galva about holding future Galva Park Board meetings at City Hall.

The board has met in the Herbster house since it was willed to them. The board will need to find a new place as the home was sold.

The board will meet in December at The Dunes for their holiday party.