Geneseo Christmas Walk is Dec. 11

Claudia Loucks

Food and festivities will again highlight the 2021 Geneseo Christmas Walk on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The annual Walk is sponsored each year by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Chamber commented about the 2021 event and said, ““All of the Lights” is a theme inspired by 2021 being seen as a comeback year for many events, businesses and communities after the COVID-19 related mitigations. COVID-19 turned off the lights on the 2020 event, so in 2021, we are turning on all of the lights.”

“The Geneseo Christmas Walk is a kaleidoscope of holiday offerings, including live music, shopping, living windows, trolley rides and so much more! This has always been one of my favorite events in Geneseo. People from throughout our region make the annual trip to Geneseo to celebrate Christmas time!”

He continued, “The Geneseo Christmas Walk has something for everyone. The Lighted Parade is a regional attraction, while the new Central Bank Pavilion of Lights will provide the perfect holiday backdrop of illumination – featuring a walk-through Christmas light display. The Geneseo Chamber works to balance the best of our traditional elements with new features and I think the 2021 Geneseo Christmas Walk really hits that mark.”

As visitors and residents travel through this year’s “All of the Lights,:” they will have a choice to stop at any one of several Geneseo churches to share a meal and conversation.

The popular Lighted Christmas Parade will kick off the evening at 5 p.m. on Walk night at North State Street with lighted themed floats from local businesses, organizations and individuals.

At 6 p.m. the parade will follow a five-mile route through Geneseo, including driving to the assisted living facilities in the area.

An abundance of entertainment and activity is planned throughout the day and includes:

-7:30 a.m. - Registration for the Jingle Run at The Victory Center, 218 South State St. The first 100 registered runners will receive a race T-shirt, and all runners will receive a jingle bell to affix to their clothing. All runners are encouraged to dress in holiday garb. Registration for the Geneseo Jingle Run can be done at https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=250852 or visit https://www.geneseo.org/geneseo-jingle-run-5k. The race steps off at 8:30 a.m.

Luminaries will be set up in City Park at from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, and volunteers are needed to help with setting up.

THE SCHEDULE:

-10 to 11:30 a.m. - Children are invited to Musical Memories at 112 North State St. to meet Santa Claus and for a free “Kid’s Music Program.”

-11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Children’s Activity – Make & Take Your Own Letter to Santa at RutabagA Art, 108 North State St.

-11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Geneseo Middle School Swing Choir Caroling.

-12 p.m. – Ribbon Cutting at Grace & Grit Nutrition, 128 South State St.

-1 p.m. – Downtown barricades in place.

-1 to 2:30 p.m. – Christmas Recital, Group 1, Musical Memories, 112 North State St.

-1 to 3 p.m. – Children’s Activity – Jingle Bell Obstacle Course – Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St.

-1 to 3 p.m. – Children’s Activity – Make & Take Decorated Tile Coasters – Free for kids and adults – Geneseo Art League & Gallery, 125 North State St.

- 2 p.m. – Special Matinee – White Christmas Sing-A-Long – Central Theater, 111 North State St. – Free will donations benefit Brantley Francis Foundation.

-2 to 4 p.m. – Children’s Activity – Make Reindeer Food – My Moon Creations, 104 South State St.

-2:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Children’s Activity – Meet Santa Claus on the front porch of the Geneseo Historical Museum, 205 South State St.

-3 p.m. – Special Matinee – “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) – Richmond Hill Players – Richmond Hill Barn Theater, 600 H.K. Robinson Dr.

-3:30 to 4 p.m. – Geneseo Elementary Schools - students caroling – intersection of State & 1st Sts. in downtown Geneseo.

-3:30 to 5 p.m. – Lighted Parade Staging – Grace United Methodist Church, 318 North Center St. - Volunteers needed.

-3:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Free trolley rides between Moose Lodge and downtown Geneseo.

-4 to 4:45 p.m. – Concordia Lutheran Church Hand Bell Choir – Musical Memories, 112 North State St.

-4:30 to 8 p.m. – Central Bank Pavilion of Lights Display, 200 block of North State St.

- 4 to 8 p.m. – Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Information Center and Christmas Card Stamping at Hanford Insurance, 119 South State St.

-4 to 7:30 p.m. – Civil War Re-enactors – corner of State & Second Sts. near Abraham Lincoln monument in downtown.

- 5 to 8 p.m. – Christmas Walk Living Windows in downtown Geneseo.

-5 to 8 p.m. – Geneseo Victorian Luminary Display in Geneseo City Park.

-5 p.m. – Lighted Parade steps off.

-5:45 p.m.(about) – Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – intersection of State & Second Sts.

-6 p.m. – Christmas Walk Lighted Parade – city wide route begins at City Park traveling by assisted living facilities and then returning to parking lot at Grace United Methodist Church.

-6 p.m. – Geneseo Community Choir performs on front porch of Geneseo Historical Museum, 205 South State St.

-6 p.m. – Geneseo High School Madrigal Singers – Central Theater, 111 North State St.

-6 to 8 p.m. – Christmas Recital, Groups 2 & 3 – Musical Memories, 112 North State St.

-7 to 9 p.m. – Jingle Bell Skate – Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St.

- 8 p.m. – Christmas Walk closes.