IDOT District 2 has 2022 road construction plans - do they affect you?

Illinois Department of Transportation has released a list of the local projects slated for the 2022 construction season. It's not too early to plan those alternate routes when the cones and barrels come back out again, like dandelions after the first nice days of spring.

Listed are the projects planned for Henry County, the kind of project, and the number of dollars it is expected to cost. $4,729,000 is projected to be spent on Henry County roads alone.

Henry County Projects

Interchange I 74/ I80/ I280 Bridge reconstruction $1,400,000

003 Miles W to .5 miles E of Osco Rd Land acquisition 20,000

A Street to E Street in Alpha ADA improvements 340,000

Division St. to 3rd St. Woodhull ADA Improvements 80,000

Coal Creek Drainage 300,000

Coal Creek Land acquisition 20,000

Locust Street to Elm Street in Andover ADA improvements 50,000

1st Street to Pleasant St. in Cambirdge ADA improvements 300,000

01 Mile W of Union St to .3 Miles W of IL 78 Kewanee Reconstruction 400,000

01 Mile W of Union St to .3 Miles W of IL 78 Kewanee Land acquisition 400,000

IL 84 Rock River at Rock Isl Co line to .2 MI N of US 6 &

Cleveland Rd. Land Acquisition 539,000

N. Railroad St to South St in Osco ADA improvements 50,000

Proposed Project for 2022

CH 14, CH 5 to IL 78: CH41 : IL82 to IL81 Cold in place recycle 830,000

Some Quad Cities Interstate projects affecting Henry County residents

Mississippi River to .9 miles S of Avenue of the Cities Landscaping 1,530,000

.8 Mi N to 1 Mi S of interchange IL5 / 92 and I 88 Joint sealing 250,000

IL 92 interchange in Milan Lighting 525,000

IL 92, RR and Mississippi River Bridge repairs 2,000,000

IL 84 N in Silvis to 48th St. Moline Reconstruction 2,000,000

A complete list of projects for IDOT District 2 and 3 can be found at the website https://idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/idot-regions/idot-region-2/index

Road conditions and traffic delays can be found at https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/