IDOT District 2 has 2022 road construction plans - do they affect you?

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic

Illinois Department of Transportation has released a list of the local projects slated for the 2022 construction season.  It's not too early to plan those alternate routes when the cones and barrels come back out again, like dandelions after the first nice days of spring.

Listed are the projects planned for Henry County, the kind of project, and the number of dollars it is expected to cost.  $4,729,000 is projected to be spent on Henry County roads alone.

Henry County Projects

Interchange I 74/  I80/ I280                                             Bridge reconstruction                                $1,400,000

003 Miles W to .5 miles E of Osco Rd                            Land acquisition                                                20,000

A Street to E Street in Alpha                                            ADA improvements                                        340,000

Division St. to 3rd St. Woodhull                                        ADA Improvements                                         80,000

Coal Creek                                                                        Drainage                                                        300,000

Coal Creek                                                                        Land acquisition                                              20,000

Locust Street to Elm Street in Andover                            ADA improvements                                          50,000

1st Street to Pleasant St. in Cambirdge                           ADA improvements                                       300,000 

01 Mile W of Union St to .3 Miles W  of IL 78 Kewanee    Reconstruction                                            400,000

01 Mile W of Union St to .3 Miles W of IL 78 Kewanee    Land acquisition                                           400,000

IL 84 Rock River at Rock Isl Co line to .2 MI N of US 6 &

Cleveland Rd.                                                                    Land Acquisition                                          539,000

N. Railroad St to South St in Osco                                     ADA improvements                                     50,000

Proposed Project for 2022

CH 14, CH 5 to IL 78: CH41 : IL82 to IL81                        Cold in place recycle                                    830,000

Some Quad Cities Interstate projects affecting Henry County residents

Mississippi River  to .9 miles S of Avenue of the Cities       Landscaping                                            1,530,000

.8 Mi N to 1 Mi S of interchange IL5 / 92 and I 88                Joint sealing                                               250,000

IL 92 interchange in Milan                                                    Lighting                                                       525,000

IL 92, RR and Mississippi River                                            Bridge repairs                                        2,000,000

IL 84 N in Silvis to 48th St. Moline                                        Reconstruction                                       2,000,000

A complete list of projects for  IDOT District 2 and 3 can be found at the website https://idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/idot-regions/idot-region-2/index

Road conditions and traffic delays can be found at https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/

road workers repairing the road with shovels, dub asphalt with shovels at the back, the cones in the foreground