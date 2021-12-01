News Briefs

Geneseo Moose Chicken Dinner Dec 11

Geneseo Moose Lodge, 1025 State St. Geneseo will be serving Chicken Dinner from 4 to 7:30 PM Saturday December 11 during the Geneseo Christmas Walk. Included with the fried chicken will be mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw and rolls. Carry out will be available. Women of the Moose will also host a bake sale at this time.

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce will again have free trolley rides available from 3:30 to 8:30 PM. The trolley will shuttle festival goers between downtown Geneseo and the Moose Lodge. Park at the Moose and ride the trolley.

Henry County Republicans to meet

﻿The Henry County Republicans will meet in Monday, November 29 at the Cambridge Community & Youth Center, 407 N West Street in Cambridge at 6:30 pm.

This will be the last meeting in 2021 and several potential candidates for the 2022 are expected to address the group. The meeting will include an update from the Henry County boards recent meetings and an update on the fall veto session in Springfield. Planning for GOP events in 2022 will be discussed.

The event will conclude with the drawing for the winner of either a Springfield HellCat 9mm or $500 cash raffle. The Hellcat was donated by State Representative Dan Swanson. Those interested in purchasing a raffle ticket for a $25 should contact Jan Weber at 309-714-1617. The winner need not be present to win.

Meetings of the Henry County Republicans are open to all Republicans who are interested in supporting our conservative candidates in upcoming elections.

Biker Santa to appear in Galva

Santa will arrive in Galva December 18th from 1 to 3 PM at Anderson Family Coffee. He will be aboard his motorcycle and surrounded by helpers also on bikes. Children of all ages are invited to come out and see Santa.

Abilities Plus Open House and Wreath Sale

KEWANEE – Abilities Plus is preparing for the Christmas season with their annual holiday open house. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1100 N. East St. in Kewanee. The public is invited and welcome to attend. Due to safety concerns, face masks are required and refreshments will not be served this year. However, the open house will feature a bake sale, raffle items, and the chance to purchase collectibles, holiday décor, and hand decorated evergreen wreaths. Abilities Plus 2022 Wall Calendars will also be given out to attendees.

Geneseo Library hosts Vaccination Clinics

The Geneseo Library 805 N. Chicago St. Geneseo , will be partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health hosting a free Covid Vaccination Clinic at the Library December 15 and January 5 from 10 AM to Noon. This will be the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible, and walk ins are welcome.

Galva Tour of Lights

Galva is planning their annual tour of residential lighted homes on Sunday, December 18th. If you would like your home on the list of homes for people to drive by and check out your display, please email galvaarts@gmail.com or call 563-293-6986 to give your name and address. The list of the names, addresses and the time will be available before the tour.

Galva Love Tree ornaments still available

There are still about 25 ornaments on the Love Tree that is located in the Galva Pharmacy according to chairman Carolyn Cromien of the Xi Kappa Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. The project is done each year for needy families in the Galva area. Please stop by and pick up an ornament to make a child’s Christmas a little brighter.