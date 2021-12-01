Ribbon cutting held at Rambling Rose in Galva

Carol Townsend

The Galva Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting was held Saturday morning for Rambling Rose Galva’s new floral shop owned by Katie Mertz.

The shop is located at 328 Commercial Street in Galva.

The shop does weddings, funerals, proms, homecomings, and delivers to cemeteries. She has a shop full of wreaths, lanterns, stones and many nice gifts.

She is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m, til noon. She has extended hours during the holidays.

Deliveries are made to Galesburg, Kewanee, Galva, Knoxville, Altona, Oneida, Wataga, Sherrard, LaFayette, Toulon and Wyoming etc.