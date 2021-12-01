Three Rivers announces All-Conference soccer, volleyball

Mindy Carls

Three Rivers officials have released the first-ever All-Conference list for boys soccer, as well as the volleyball list.

Soccer

First team

Kewanee — Junior Izac Contreras, sophomore Cristian Cazares.

Mendota — Senior Yahir Diaz, unanimous selection; junior Rafael Romero, unanimous selection; seniors Jasiel Watson and Josue Arteaga; and juniors David Garcia and Jonathan Cortez; and senior Manny Trejo, keeper.

Orion-Sherrard — Junior Trey Erdmann.

Monmouth-Roseville — Sophomore Osvaldo Carmona.

Princeton — Sophomore Carlos Benevidez.

Spring Valley Hall/DePue — Sophomore Francisco Moreno.

Second team

Hall-DePue — Seniors Mauricio Ruiz and Gianmario Nugnes.

Mendota — Senior Luis Garcia, junior Edgar Arteaga.

Monmouth-Roseville — Junior Raphael Tomas-Francisco.

Orion-Sherrard — Senior Ben Churchill, junior Cole Kimball.

Princeton — Seniors Ethan Thompson and Reid Orwig, and senior Khristian Whitfield, keeper.

Riverdale — Seniors Zachary Duke and Drew Watson.

Honorable mention went to Riverdale seniors Nolan Ziegler and junior Patrick Gannon, keeper.

Princeton — Seniors Connor Stopka, Trent Goodale, Beam Chanson and Alex Jagers, and sophomore Matthew Sims.

Team standings

Mendota, first, 6-0; Orion-Sherrard, second, 4-1-1; Monmouth-Roseville, third, 3-1-2; Hall-DePue, fourth, 2-2-1; Riverdale, fifth, 2-4-1; Princeton, sixth, 0-2-3; Kewanee, seventh, 0-4-1.

Volleyball, East Division

First team

Bureau Valley — Senior Ashley Nordstrom.

Mendota — Senior Lauren Martin.

Newman — Seniors Ally Clevenger and Kennedy Rowzee, both unanimous selections; and sophomore Jessalin Johns.

Princeton — Senior Katie Bates, unanimous selection; senior Mckenzie Hecht.

Second team

Kewanee — Senior Kendal Bennison.

Bureau Valley — Sophomore Kate Salisbury.

Mendota — Senior Marah Setchell.

Princeton — Seniors Madison Richards and Abby Peterson.

St. Bede — Senior Lia Bosnich, sophomore Ali Bosnich.

Honorable mention

Hall — Senior Katelyn Pullam, senior Kierra Wozniak.

Kewanee — Junior Emma Crofton.

Mendota — Sophomore Reanna Brant.

Newman — Junior Katie Grennan.

Princeton — Senior Maya Gartin, junior Olivia Gartin.

Varsity team standings

Sterling Newman, first, 12-0. Princeton, second, 10-2. Mendota, third, 7-5. Bureau Valley, fourth, 6-6. Peru St. Bede, fifth, 4-8. Kewanee, sixth, 2-10. Spring Valley Hall, seventh, 1-11.

Sophomore team standings

Newman, first, 11-1. St. Bede, second, , 8-4. 9-3. Bureau Valley, third, 7-5. Princeton, fourth, 6-6. Kewanee, fifth, 5-7. Mendota, sixth, 4-8. Hall, seventh, 0-12.

Freshman team standings

St. Bede, first, 11-1. Bureau Valley, second, 9-3. Princeton, third, 8-4. Hall, fourth, 6-6. Mendota, fifth, 5-7. Newman, sixth, 2-10. Kewanee, seventh, 1-11.

Volleyball, West Division

First team

Orion — Freshman Avery Knupp.

Erie-Prophetstown — Sophomore Kennedy Buck.

Monmouth-Roseville — Junior Mattie Gillen.

Rockridge — Seniors Kierney McDonald and Morgan McClain, both unanimous selections.

Sherrard — Junior McKenna Blackwell, unanimous selection; senior Kacie Swanson.

Second team

Orion — Sophomore Rachel Bowers.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior Emma Davis.

Monmouth-Roseville — Senior Brooke Kane, sophomore Elise Blaesing.

Morrison — Junior Shelby Veltrop, sophomore Jordan Eads.

Riverdale — Seniors Clara Lonergan, Sarah Prigge.

Rockridge — Senior Keaton Frere.

Sherrard — Senior Charlotte Frere.

Honorable mention

Monmouth-Roseville — Senior Belle Thompson, sophomore Carmyn Huston, freshman Brianna Woodard.

Riverdale — Seniors Jordan Bull-Welch, Abby Erickson.

Sherrard — Senior Sydney Adamson; sophomores Eva Zimmerman and Kaitlynn DeBlock.

Varsity team standings

Sherrard, first, 11-1. Rockridge, second, 10-2. Monmouth-Roseville, third, 9-3. Erie Prophetstown, fourth, 4-8; Orion, 4-8; Riverdale, 4-8; Morrison, eighth, 0-12.

Sophomore team standings

Mon-Rose, first, 12-0.Rockridge, second, 8-4. Sherrard, third, 7-2. Riverdale, fourth, 6-6. Orion, fifth, 5-7. Morrison, sixth, 2-9. Erie-Prophetstown, seventh, 0-12.

Freshman team standings

Sherrard, first, 9-1. Rockridge, second, 9-3. Orion, third, 7-5. Riverdale, 7-5. Erie-Prophetstown, fifth, 3-9. Morrison, sixth, 2-9. Mon-Rose, seventh, 0-12.