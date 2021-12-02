Looking Back Geneseo

compiled byu Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

December 8, 2006

The first snowfall of the season blanketed Geneseo during the early morning hours of Dec. 1 and left Geneseo Street Department employees with mountains of work, literally. "This storm was particularly difficult to deal with," said John VanDeWoestyne. Street Department Superintendent.

Angie Snook, curator of the Geneseo Historical Museum, and her granddaughter, Eryn Murray, 4, daughter of Jon and Ami Murray, have put yule ornaments on the Swedish Christmas tree in the Lincoln Room of the museum. For this year's Victorian Walk, the museum will host a 'Victorian Christmas Party' which will feature decorations of yesteryear.

25 Years Ago

December 6, 1996

CITY'S FIRST B&B. Betty Hartman and her daughter plan to open Geneseo's first bed and breakfast at 401 S. Center Street at the end of January. Mrs. Hartman said the two had received a lot of support and encouragement from the Chamber of Commerce and others in town.

Genesco's Victorian fantasy is two weeks away. It's the night when people can live their favorite classic Christmas carol. At the Victorian Walk, reality is suspended for four hours in order to let people connect with the simpler Christmases of old.

50 Years Ago

December 2, 1971

The Columbian club sponsored Christmas vespers will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Geneseo senior high school auditorium. The senior high school vocal music students are providing the music for the event under the direction of William Zanton.

A Christmas boutique auction was the program at the meeting of Chapter DN P.E.O., Tuesday evening, at the home of Mrs. Stewart Ward. Mrs. Sara McGrew was a visitor.

100 Years Ago

December 2, 1921

On Wednesday night, one of the most wonderful meetings of Geneseo businessmen was held in the gymnasium of the Presbyterian church. Over one hundred sat down to supper.

REMOVAL NOTICE – Robert L. Harper, Physiotherapist is now located in larger and better equipped quarters at 315 N. State St. opposite the Methodist church and second door north of corner