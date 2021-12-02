Mrs. Gambon's second graders send Santa their lists
Dear Santa,
Is your favorite color red? I am 8 years old and I like horses. For Christmas, I would like pop its and a kitten for my mom’s house. For my dad’s house, I would like two glow in the dark pop its and I would like a giant glow in the dark pop it.
Love, Averie
Dear Santa,
How is it up in the North Pole? I am 7 years old and can I maybe get 1 million dollars. Also, a wiener dog and some magna-tiles. Please and thank you.
From, Evan
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I am 7 years old. I miss my dad and I like my pop its. For Christmas, I want to spend time with my family and friends.
From, London
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am 7 years old and I love Legos. For Christmas, I would like a Lego set and I would like a pop it. I would also like a phone and an iPad and three cats and two dogs.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am Marc and I am 7 years old. The only thing I want for Christmas is to see the real Santa.
From, Marc
Dear Santa,
How was your year? I am 7 years old and I like pop its purses. For Christmas, I would like a drum set. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Adi
Dear Santa,
How was last Christmas? I am 7 years old and candy. I like cookies, too. Can I have some of yours please? Have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Evelynn
P.S. Please send a note back!
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. Will you give me a drone? I would love you if you gave it to me. I love you Santa. Can I also have a boxing bag.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
What do you do when you don’t have to work? I am 7 years old. I want baseball cards. For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard and an electric scooter and 1000 pop its.
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? For Christmas, I want some cool Lego sets. I would also like a drone and some ultra-Nerf guns. I want a camera for Christmas because Luca and I need it for making YouTube videos.
Love, Leo
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I just turned 8. I like animals. For Christmas, I want a kitten and a puppy. I also want a phone and pop its.
Love, Breckyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am 8 years old and I would like 25 pop its. For Christmas, I would like nerf guns and more pop its. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I am 7 years old and I like pop its. For Christmas, I would like a cook book and a pop it. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Colin
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am 8 years old and I like nerf guns. For Christmas, I would like a VR set and more nerf guns. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Gage
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am 7 years old and I like crash toys. I want a lot of crash bandicoot toys. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Bain
Dear Santa,
How many houses do you visit? I am 8 years old. I would like Legos for Christmas. I would like among us stuff and Minecraft toys. Merry Christmas.
Love, Ellis
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am 8 years old. I like bacon and my favorite color is orange. I want a big among us pop it and a Star Wars Lego set for Christmas. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Bennett
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am 8 years old and I like dragon stuff. Do your reindeer like candy canes. For Christmas, I would like pop its.
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
What do the reindeer eat? I am 7 years old and I like pop its. For Christmas, I want 999 pop its and 2.5 million dollars. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I am 7 years old and I like movies. For Christmas, I would like 99 pp its and 100 nerf guns. I would also like 101 marshmallows. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love, Ian