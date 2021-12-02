Mrs. Gambon's second graders send Santa their lists

Geneseo Republic

Dear Santa,

Is your favorite color red? I am 8 years old and I like horses. For Christmas, I would like pop its and a kitten for my mom’s house. For my dad’s house, I would like two glow in the dark pop its and I would like a giant glow in the dark pop it.

Love, Averie

Dear Santa,

How is it up in the North Pole? I am 7 years old and can I maybe get 1 million dollars. Also, a wiener dog and some magna-tiles. Please and thank you.

From, Evan

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I am 7 years old. I miss my dad and I like my pop its. For Christmas, I want to spend time with my family and friends.

From, London

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am 7 years old and I love Legos. For Christmas, I would like a Lego set and I would like a pop it. I would also like a phone and an iPad and three cats and two dogs.

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am Marc and I am 7 years old. The only thing I want for Christmas is to see the real Santa.

From, Marc

Dear Santa,

How was your year? I am 7 years old and I like pop its purses. For Christmas, I would like a drum set. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Adi

Dear Santa,

How was last Christmas? I am 7 years old and candy. I like cookies, too. Can I have some of yours please? Have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Evelynn

P.S. Please send a note back!

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. Will you give me a drone? I would love you if you gave it to me. I love you Santa. Can I also have a boxing bag.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

What do you do when you don’t have to work? I am 7 years old. I want baseball cards. For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard and an electric scooter and 1000 pop its.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? For Christmas, I want some cool Lego sets. I would also like a drone and some ultra-Nerf guns. I want a camera for Christmas because Luca and I need it for making YouTube videos.

Love, Leo

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I just turned 8. I like animals. For Christmas, I want a kitten and a puppy. I also want a phone and pop its.

Love, Breckyn

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am 8 years old and I would like 25 pop its. For Christmas, I would like nerf guns and more pop its. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Isaiah

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I am 7 years old and I like pop its. For Christmas, I would like a cook book and a pop it. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Colin

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am 8 years old and I like nerf guns. For Christmas, I would like a VR set and more nerf guns. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Gage

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am 7 years old and I like crash toys. I want a lot of crash bandicoot toys. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Bain

Dear Santa,

How many houses do you visit? I am 8 years old. I would like Legos for Christmas. I would like among us stuff and Minecraft toys. Merry Christmas.

Love, Ellis

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am 8 years old. I like bacon and my favorite color is orange. I want a big among us pop it and a Star Wars Lego set for Christmas. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Bennett

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am 8 years old and I like dragon stuff. Do your reindeer like candy canes. For Christmas, I would like pop its.

Love, Lilly

Dear Santa,

What do the reindeer eat? I am 7 years old and I like pop its. For Christmas, I want 999 pop its and 2.5 million dollars. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am 7 years old and I like movies. For Christmas, I would like 99 pp its and 100 nerf guns. I would also like 101 marshmallows. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Ian