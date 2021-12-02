Orion man charged with child pornography offenses

staff writer

Orion, IL – On December 1, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested a 22-year-old male, of Orion, IL, for two counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography (Class X Felony) and seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony).

On Dec. 1, 2021 ISP DCI Investigators, along with the Illinois Attorney General’s High-Tech Crimes Bureau, the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Geneseo Police Department, and the Colona Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in Orion, IL following an investigation involving child pornography. During the warrant execution, investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest, was charged in Henry County Court and jailed on a $300,000 bond, with 10% to apply. The investigation remains open and on-going.

The public is reminded all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.