Shopping Local? Unique gift Ideas for last minute shoppers

Local people with unique local services and products for Christmas gift giving. Most are within Henry County

VTR Handcrafts by Vintage Tea Rose on Facebook

We are a family owned business in Atkinson. We enjoy making the forgotten arts. We make essential oil stations/cup caddies, homemade goats milk soap, beeswax candles, personalized handmade greeting cards, Christmas ornaments and homegrown, hand painted gourd lit snowmen. Please feel free to visit VTR Handcrafts by Vintage Tea Rose and GraceFul by Design to see products. Vintage Tea Rose also has an Etsy store.

First Baptist Church in Galva taking orders for homemade candies

First Baptist Church of Galva is once again selling chocolate fudge, peanut butter fudge and peanut brittle for $5.00/lb (fudge) or bag (brittle). These make great gifts, hostess gifts or for just for sharing with friends! Please call the church at 309-932-2713 and place your order before December 11. If there is no answer, please leave a message with your name, phone number and what you wish to order and we will return your call when your order is ready or to answer any question

Special Kneads in Galva - Delivery and special order bakery

Special Kneads has a brick and mortar store in Galva. From the website https://special-kneads-bakery.square.site/ You can pre order from a select list of items and pre-pay. Right now they're doing a once a month delivery and December's delivery is scheduled on December 22. Deliveries are to a 30 mile radious around Galva. Special orders and pickups can be done by calling 309-540-8753. Have Christmas cookies or a meal delivered as a gift.

Trademark Vacations - Give the gift of travel

Trademark Vacations creates tailored made European vacations designed by our travel expert. Whether you want to see big cities, top experiences, or hidden gems, our first-hand destination knowledge of over 30 countries, 150 cities, and hundreds of exciting attractions will be used to create a special one of a kind vacation for you.

We'd love to hear about your travel dreams, contact us today to start planning your perfect European vacation. For more travel ideas, visit our Instagram and Facebook pages (fb.com/trademarkvacations). We are based out of Galva.

Iron Fox Clothing

A website-based women's clothing boutique that operates out of Kristi Diehl's home in Geneseo. IronFox Clothing was created in 2017 with a mission to offer comfortable, unique boutique-style clothing, with the social media voice that is meant to breath life and confidence into women of all ages and sizes. Her facebook group (IronFox Clothing Group VIPs) is a connection point where many women are able to gather to gain wisdom, laughter, fitness and fashion tips--and we just encourage each other there. Free local porch pick up for Geneseo ladies and shipping all across our great nation. https://www.ironfoxclothing.com

Amber's Home Organization

Amber Tice runs a service that helps businesses and homes to complete organizing projects. She provides free consultation and comes up with a plan and supplies required then has it approved by the homeowner, and sets up a date for the project to be completed. There is a fee of $30 an hour for time and labor. Based out of Geneseo she will travel a 30 mile radius before charging a travel fee.

Amber offers gift certificates for her hourly rate that make great gifts! You can email her at hello@ambershomeorganization.com or message through her Facebook or Instagram page, Amber's Home Organization.

A Spotted Apron - Specialty kitchen gifts

A Spotted Apron is proud to offer extra virgin olive oils from the finest groves in the Mediterranean and South America, quality balsamic vinegars from the vineyards of Italy, and spices from all over the world. Our spice blends are developed and tested in-house, without additives and preservatives. All of our offerings are gluten-free. Visit www.aspottedapron.com to view our offerings under Flavor. To order, contact us through text or call at 309-292-1949, or email us at aspottedapron@gmail.com. We’ll be in Best Travel of Geneseo at 204 South State Street during the Christmas Walk on December 11th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.