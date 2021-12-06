Millikin's Ms. Unruh's kids send Santa their questions
Santa Claus will be visiting the kids in Geneseo December 24. Mrs. Unruh's class got their letters to him early.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kellan and I live in Atkinson country. I want a tyrannosaurus rex. I want a nintendo switch and a nerf ultra. What do you want for Christmas? When will my elf on the shelf come?
Love, Kellan D.
Dear Santa,
My name is Shelby and I am 7 years old. I want a volleyball for Christmas. I would like a reindeer. I would love a electric scooter. How old are you?
Love, Shelby A.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryker and I would like a phone. I would like a video game. My last thing is a ship inside a ship. What is your favorite kind of cookie?
From, Ryker S.
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Gavin and I am 8 years old. I am really excited. I want a pair of cowboy boots please. I want 5,000 dollars please. I want a pug please. Merry Christmas. What is the elfs names?
From, Gavin S.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Wyatt. I am 7 years old. Could I have a 5 foot convertible? Could I have a nerf gun? How many reindeer do you have?
Love, Wyatt Q.
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Jensen and I live in Colona. I am really excited for Christmas. Can you please bring these three things. A Roblox gift card, something to annoy my brother, and some other things. What is the name of the elfs? Merry Christmas!
Love, Jensen P.
Dear Santa,
I am Emerson and I am seven years old. I am excited for Christmas and can you please get me a bike, a chair and a hot wheels car? What is your favorite reindeer? Thank you.
Love, Emerson B.
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Anna and I am 8. I’ve been a good girl. Please can I have a puppy, cowgirl boots and a movie magic box? Thank you. What is your favorite drink?
Love, Anna C.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Titan I am 8. Can. You please bring me a guitar and a toy car, and a puppy! I am a good boy. I decorated my tree. Thank you.
Love, Titan B.
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Meela. I live in Atkinson. I love cats so much. I am so excited for Christmas. Do you like Rudolph? Thank you for all the toys you got for me!
Love, Meela R.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Britta. I love in Geneseo country. I am really excited for Christmas. I’ve been a really good girl. Can you please bring me a tablet, watch, ipod? Thank you Santa!
Love, Britta W.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Korie I am 8 years old. I want 2000 Robux for $25, rainbow sketchers, cheetah print skeches. I’ve beena really good girl this year. Can you please get me these things? Thank you and Merry Xmas!
Love, Korie V.
Dear Santa,
I am Maura and I live in Cambridge. I like Christmas so much. I’ve been a medium girl. Can I have a microphone, a doll, and a job? Thank you.
Love, Maura H.