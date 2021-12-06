St. Malachy's second grade writes to Santa

Geneseo Republic

Ms. Panicucci was sure the Henry County Republic could get the word to Santa on how good the kids at St. Malachy's have been this year.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas and I want a lego set.The final thing I want money. And I want an iphone. By, Ashton

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5, IPhone 5G 8, New IPod 5G, Wireless earbuds(SUPERX). Love, Shawn Dear Santa, How many elfs do you have? I want baseball cards and a cubs water bottle. Am I on the good list? I believe in you.

From, Easton

Dear Santa,

I already wrote to you but I also want an ipod and a car I can drive. Are you real Santa, or does Mommy do it.

From, Eloise

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a dwarf hamster and a hamster cage? Oh! Can I also have the hole collection of dills their names are,T-bone, Dill, Dandelion, tomato, and the pink one I don't know the name.

Love, Lenna

Dear SANTA,

How many miles away are you? I want a dwarf rabbit and a phone and scrunchies And a notebook and a long dress and more!

LOVE EMMY!

Dear Santa,

How are you? I'm good! Can I have a 1. Shadow Meowcles fortnite action figure 2. Spray bottle 3. $32.00 dollar fortnite gift card 4. XBox 360

From, Dashall!!!!!!!!

Dear Santa, I want fortnite gift cards. I want a Nintendo switch. I want an xbox 360. From, Drew Dear Santa, I want a lot of Robux and v-bucks. Also, my Roblox action figure and my Fortnite Action figure. I want the world's biggest nerf gun and the biggest nerf gun for Fortnite. And a fortnite gift card and a Roblox gift card.

From, Harrison

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. Am I on the good or naughty list? I would like big lego sets. Especially the Harry Potter sets. I’d like a phone and Harry Potter books. Love, Henry Dear Santa, Have a good Christmas. I want a watch and an iphone thanks. From, Arohi Dear Santa, I want 15000 scrunchies, a lot of shopkins, and a lot of books for me to read.

From, Leona

Dear Santa,

I would like a walnut picker-upper for Christmas. How do you get down the chimney? What is your favorite type of cookies? How do your reindeer fly? Merry Christmas!

Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

Thank you for working so hard every year. So what I want for Christmas is for you to have a merry one that is my wish.

From, Lily

Dear Santa, What would your reindeer and you like for a snack? My name is Cooper. I am 7 years old. I have a dog named Clark. He is 11 in human years but in dog years he is 77. Could you get Clak a couple tennis balls or bones or chewing toys? Do your Elves make virtual reality headsets? If they do, I would love one! I am also interested in woodworking and would like a jigsaw and drill press for kids.

Love, Cooper

Dear Santa, Can I please have some I Survived books? Can I also have some PS5 games and big Lego sets? Also Fortnite action figures and 79 dollar v bucks gift cards. From, Bear Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I want an office desk, fluffy office chair, and an Iphone. Did you know that my birthday is on Valentine's Day? It is really fun!

LOVE, TATIANA! SANTA IS FUN REALLY FUN!