Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Joke for Linda

Linda of Rock Island, and one of the six people that read this column, told me the other day she did not understand one of my jokes. So, I’ll try this one. Why did the surgeon go to work for the phone company? Because he wanted to be an “operator.”

Geneseo Christmas Walk

This neat annual event will be held on Saturday, December 11th, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The “Lighted Parade” will start at 5 p.m. Stop by our “Civil War” fire on the corner by the museum. Hopefully, Mother Nature will be kind for the event.

Six More

That’s how many more games ‘da Bears need to win before they will be eligible to make the playoffs. Yeah, I know! What have I been smoke’n? As to the rest of their schedule, they should beat the Seahawks and Giants. If the Bears don’t make the playoffs, and I don’t expect they will, I hope the Vikings make it to the wild card dance.

Killing The Mob

That is the name of the current book I’m reading by the authors, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. It’s about the fight against organized crime in the 1930s and some years beyond. I’m sure organized crime is still with us today, but we don’t hear much about it. Ha! Maybe whoever would investigate it might be laid to rest with Jimmy Hoffa.

Fishing On Hold

It’s still a waiting game for Mother Nature to wave her magic wand for safe ice on our canal and area lakes. I should mention, Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle has a nice selection of jigs. Personally, I like glow jigs the best as they make it a tad easier for the fish to see. I tip the jig with a waxie and hope for the best.

As to line strength, 4 to 6 pound test works for me. Anything stronger inhibits the action of the jig. Even 6 lb test can be a bit dicey, but if you are fishing around brush, you don’t want your jig to break off easily. It’s just kind of a trade-off.

Holiday Humor

What would you call “Frosty the Snowman” in May? A puddle! What is the Air Force’s favorite plant? Missile toe! What do pigs sing on New Year’s Eve? Auld Lang Swine! How can you tell when Santa Claus is on your roof? Your television reception is bad! If “Frosty the Snowman” married a vampire, what would they name their child? Frostbite! Not too funny was the deer who recently did not quite clear a portion of our split-rail fence. He was okay, but not one of the fence posts and the rails.

Dick Edwards

On a more somber note, it was very sad to read that Dick Edwards, Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. We got to know he and his wife, Kathy, through serving on the Henry County Historical Museum board. He was a really nice fellow and accomplished a lot of good works while President of the museum’s board. Our prayers and condolences to Kathy and family.