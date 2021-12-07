Geneseo Grace Church pastors retiring

Claudia Loucks

After a combined 81 years in pulpit ministry, the husband and wife team of the Rev. Melva England and the Rev. Mark Graham have decided to retire. At the end of this year, Pastor England will retire from serving as senior pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo, and her husband, Pastor Graham, is retiring as assistant pastor.

The couple will be honored at a reception from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the church, 318 North Center St. The congregation and friends in the community are invited to the event.

The couple came to Grace Church in July of 2013. Highlights from their ministry at Grace Church include launching Grace in Action as a community outreach; formation of a contemporary worship service; two-year confirmation and mentor program; Bible Buddies for third graders; fifth and sixth grades service projects in the community during Vacation Bible School, and youth mission trips to Evansville, Ind.; Cobden, (IL), and Houston, Texas.

Rev.England’s ministry can be traced back to 1985-1988 when she was appointed associate pastor at Grace Church - her first position after seminary.

Raised in Seymour, she attended the White Heath Evangelical United Brethren Church, a denomination which merged with the Methodists to become the United Methodist Church. Geneseo Grace also is a former Evangelical United Brethren church.

It was at White Heath where she was involved in youth group and where she “received a call from God to ordained ministry when I was 19 and my family and church confirmed that call.”

After graduating from Mahomet-Seymour High School, Rev. England earned a Bachelor of Science degree from MacMurray College in Jacksonville.

She then served as an associate pastor for one year in her home churches, a four-point charge that included White Heath, Seymour, Centerville and Bondville United Methodist churches.

She received her Master of Divinity Degree from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, where she met her husband, Mark Graham, who also was a student at the time.

The couple was married in 1983 and Rev. Mark Graham was appointed to Hampton United Methodist Church in 1984 while his wife completed her education.

Rev. England was then appointed associate pastor at Grace Church in Geneseo, and was ordained a deacon in 1984 and an elder in 1988.

After leaving Grace Church, her ministry took her to various posts, including to Mansfield United Methodist Church, as a chaplain at Cunningham Children’s Home, Marion First United Methodist, as district superintendent of the Illinois River District, then at Galesburg First United Methodist before her return to Grace Church in July of 2013.

Rev. Graham graduated from Carbondale Community High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and received his Master of Divinity and Master of Christian Education degrees from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston.

After serving at Hampton United Methodist, he served at Mansfield, Champaign Faith, Carbondale First, Prospect Dunlap and Elmwood United Methodist Churches before coming to Geneseo Grace.

The couple has one son, Bryce Graham, Carbon Cliff; and one daughter, Jacklyn (Vince) Mercy and one granddaughter, Sofie, Geneseo.