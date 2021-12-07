Mom and Daughter team up for "Our Community, Our Kids".

Claudia Loucks

Laura Smith and her mother, Judy Smith, are as excited as any child could be in anticipation of Christmas morning.

For the last five years, Miss Smith and Mrs. Smith, members of Colona United Methodist Church, have led the effort for “Our Community, Our Kids” that provides gifts for less fortunate children in the area.

Donations of money and gifts from individuals, businesses and local organizations are making Christmas a bit brighter for nearly 150 children and 11 senior citizens in the Colona area.

“When I wake up on Christmas morning, I will know that 150 kids that live in Colona will have a great Christmas,” Laura Smith said. “Some of those kids may not have had any gifts if we had not helped out…The purpose of Christmas is giving.”

The grade school, Dollar General Store and Dr. Kait Meeker’s office in Colona were on board with Miss Smith and her mother giving them permission to put up “giving trees.” …”That was a big help,” Laura Smith said.

“We are so thankful to be able to provide at least two items from the toy list from each child as well as one complete outfit of clothing – shoes, socks, underwear, pants, shirt and more,” she said.

The children receiving the gift bags range in age from infants to high school age.

In addition to the Christmas bags for children, there will be 11 gift bags delivered to senior citizens.

The Colona Grade School provided the names of the children who would benefit from the gifts and the Colona Township Food Pantry submitted a list of senior citizens.

Judy Smith said the project began at Colona Grade School several years ago…”When the person who started it left the grade school to take another job, our church took over the mission and named it ‘Our Community, Our Kids.’ It is not a project of only our church, but it takes the entire community to help make it happen.”

She said when tags are left on the “giving trees,” members of the committee find a way to purchase the items listed on those tags so every child receives Christmas gifts. “We don’t want anyone left out,” Judy Smith said.

Donations for “Our Community, Our Kids” can be sent to Colona United Methodist Church, earmarked for “Giving Tree,” and mailed to 1709 Cleveland Road, Colona, IL 61241.

“Our mission statement at Colona Methodist is ‘invite all to know Jesus Christ as we grow in faith and serve,” Laura Smith said, adding that she and her mother are “excited” to undertake the same