Ms. Johnson's Northside second grade send Santa letters

Geneseo Republic

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like, and do you like dogs? I want for Christmas a Pop It and a Squishie. My name is Addison and I am eight years old.

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

Did you like my snow flake cookie and how do your reindeer fly? I am eight years old. I have lost five teeth. Can I please have LOL Dream Kit and a fluffy toy kitten? Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Adriana

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My name is Bailey, I am seven years old. Can I have a drone and a glow iin the dark RC car please.

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa,

My name is Camryn and I'm seven years old. I know that you are famous. I was just wondering iif Mrs Claus actually makes cookies? I would love a make up set and a little stuffed animal, and Air Pods.

Love, Camryn

Dear Santa,

My name is Cannon and I am seven years old. Do you like chocolate chip cookies? When do you start making toys for Christmas? Can I have a really fast RC car and Magic Tracks please?

Your Friend, Cannon

Dear Santa,

I am seven years old. I was wondering if you like cookies? Can I please have a Drift Cart and a mini side by side? Does Rudolf really have a red nose?

Love, Carson

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My name is Carter and I’m eight years old. Can I please have a Lego set and a kitchen for my sister? Also, I want a squirt gun please.

Your Friend, Carter

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am seven years old and I love potato chips. I like Lego’s. I would like a wand and a Lego set. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Your Friend, Colin

Dear Santa,

How are you today? I was wondering how many presents you can fit in your sleigh? What do you do while you are at the North Pole? I would like a new baby doll for Christmas. I would also like a few new Pop-Its to show my friends at school.

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I like to give you cookies because you give us presents. How many reindeer do you have? How do you make stuff and what is really hard or easy? Can I please have a tablet and a headset with a controller? Thank you for all the stuff you do for us.

Love, Holden

Dear Santa,

How does Rudolf’s nose glow? Does Flame, the Elf on a Shelf like my house? I am seven years old and I like robots. May I please have a jet pack and Rise Rover. Thank you.

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

I want presents please. I would like a new gnome. I would also like a Christmas tree, Pop-It, and a Norwhal toy. What do you like to feed your reindeer? What kind of presents do you like to deliver on Christmas Eve?

Love, Hudson L.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Does Rudolf really have a red nose? My name is Ivery and I am seven years old. Can you please give me an i-phone 11 and some squishies and a jumbo Pop-It? Thank you so much,

Love, Ivery

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? What kind of cookies do you like? For Christmas, I want a Dynamax Pokemon and a Virtual Reality googles?

From, Kyler

Dear Santa,

My name is Lena and I am seven years old. How tall is Rudolf and how bright is his nose? I really like the elf that you sent me. I want a new i-phone and a picture of you and Rudolf.

Love, Lena

Dear Santa,

What have you been doing these days? How does your sleigh work? I am Lilly and I am seven years old. I want to have a tablet and I want an electric scooter please.

Love, Lilly

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How many reindeers do you have? I am in second grade and I am about to go into third grade. I am seven years old. May I please have Squishmallows and a unicorn toy.

Thank you, Lucy

Dear Santa,

Do you only eat milk and cookies? Do you like to play? My name is Owen. I am seven years old. Can I please have a Bayblade set and a remote control car? Thank you and have a good Christmas.

Love, Owen

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I was wondering if you or the elves ever get sick? Mrs. Claus looks beautiful. Can I have for Christmas Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Mario Party Switch?

Love, Remington

Dear Santa,

I love you because you give me so many toys. I want a Pikachu Pop-It and I want a Pikachu Go.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Do you like reindeer? I really want a hover board and a new Ninjago Lego set. please. Thank you.

Love, Ryker

Dear Santa,

Do you really like cookies and milk? I am eight years old this year and I would like an Apple Tablet and an Apple Pen. Thank you Santa.

Love Tommie

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? I really hope that Rudolf’s nose is bright enough. I am seven years old and I love Christmas. Can I please have a Ninjago Lego set and Pokemon cards. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Love, Vincent

Dear Santa,

My name is Xavier. I am seven years old. How are you doing? I want a jet pack and Lego Ninjago set please.

Love, Xavier

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Who is your favorite reindeer? I was also wondering if you prefer hot chocolate with or without marshmallows? I would like Hudson to come to my house for Christmas. I would also like a memory game too. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Zoey