Village of Cambridge approves tax levy

Claudia Loucks

At their final meeting in November, the Cambridge Village Board approved a tentative tax levy of $213,223, down from last year’s $223,792.

This year’s lower levy will save Cambridge taxpayers approximately 4.51 percent on the village tax amount, according to Steve Brown, village administrator.

The tax rate would go from 1.1577 to 1.0940 of the EAV or equalized assessed valuation of property.

Board members also approved abating the 2021 tax levy for the bond principal and interest payments for 2022.

The 2022 property taxes will not be used to pay $126,598 for Series 2020 band payments; $38,938.76 in Prospect St. bonds, and $86,818 for North Street bonds.

In other business, the board approved a cost-sharing amount of $7,921 with the State of Illinois to improve the Illinois route 81 sidewalk approach in the village. The agreement is part of a State project to redo all of the sidewalk approaches along of Rt. 81 at a total cost of $1,569,750 for the entire project.

The board also approved the 2022 schedule of meetings with committee of the whole meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Monday, unless changed due to holidays; and board meetings at 6 p.m. on the last Monday of each month, unless rescheduled due to holidays.

Due to the Christmas holiday, the December meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.