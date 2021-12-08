Christmas Walk ornament designed by Geneseo High student

Claudia Loucks

A new Geneseo Christmas Walk ornament will be available at no cost to residents and visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Exchange St. Works building, 219 West Exchange St., former home of Alexander Lumber.

In addition to receiving an ornament, those attending the open house are invited to enjoy cookies and hot cocoa and explore the building which houses Caddy Shack Golf Facility, Lumberyard Baseball Facility and coming soon, Geneseo Child Care.

The 2021 Christmas ornament, “All of the Lights,” was designed by Geneseo High School junior Tessa Wilebski, who has signed each of the 300 limited edition numbered ornaments and will help distribute the ornaments at the open house event.

Kim Windisch, art teacher at Geneseo High School, explained that Brad Toone of Hanford Insurance in Geneseo approached instructors in the Art Department at Geneseo High School with an idea of having a Christmas Ornament Design Contest.

“Brad’s idea was to have the students create a design based on the Christmas Walk theme,” Windisch said. “The ornament will have a new design each year, be signed and numbered, and hopefully will encourage people to come to the Christmas Walk year after year and receive an ornament to add to their collection.”

GHS Art teachers Windisch and Sarah Degarmo shared the information with their students and those students who were interested created a design based on the 2021 Christmas Walk theme of “All of the Lights.”

A committee made up of three people, one from GHS, one from Hanford Insurance and one from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, met and chose three winners in the contest, all of whom will receive cash prizes for their efforts.

First place winner is Tessa Wilebski, a junior at GHS, whose design is a blue globe with three silver Christmas lights, representing “All of the Lights.” The ornament is dated 2021 and is signed by the artist.

Brad Toone of Hanford Insurance said the 300 ornaments available at the Exchange Street Works building will be offered free.”

His thought was to have Geneseo students involved in creating a new ornament each year that ties in with each year’s Christmas Walk theme, and to have Hanford Insurance fund the program entirely, to determine if a new tradition could get started with a limited edition ornament, signed and numbered by the artist whose design won the contest and give the ornaments away at no cost, rather than sell them.