Concordia Lutheran Academy proposed for K-5

Claudia Loucks

A steering committee at Concordia Lutheran Church in Geneseo is exploring the possibility of opening a parochial school, Concordia Lutheran Academy, that would provide a classical Christian education for elementary students in the Geneseo community and surrounding areas.

The committee will distribute an online Community Survey to gather input from parents in the community and potential interest in the new school. The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ConcordiaLutheranAcademy

A community forum will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church in the first two weeks of January to provide further information about the school. Childcare will be available at the meeting, which will be announced at a later date.

A final vote on opening the proposed Concordia Lutheran Academy will be made at the church’s voters meeting in January, to be held after the community forum.

A steering committee made up of eight church members is in the process of gathering funding, facility and faculty information to present at the church’s voters meeting in January.

Information received about the Academy stated that a classical elementary school at Concordia would provide a continual mission outreach to current Concordia Preschool families and the community.

The information received also stated, “The proposed Academy would offer students in grades K-5th a classical education rooted in the Christian faith as taught in Scripture.”

Richard McMullen, church president at Concordia Lutheran Church, said, “Concordia anticipated a parochial school in 1972 when they added the educational unit onto the church building. Our forefathers had this dream –we may be able to bring it to fruition.”

“It’s exciting to see a possible expansion of our wonderful preschool into elementary grades,” said Stephanie Prochaska, a member of the Academy steering committee and a Concordia Preschool parent.

Marifaith Mueller, another member of the steering committee, commented, “This school would bring a unique academic opportunity to the Geneseo community. It could provide a high quality, Christian education option for students in a faith-filled environment.”

Pamphlets explaining more about the proposed Concordia Lutheran Academy are available by contacting the church at a309-944-3993.

The pamphlet states, “There’s been a large increase of students attending private school and homeschooling. Homeschoolers have doubled nationally in the last year. Our local private school has a long waitlist. Our community is in need of an alternative academic option for families.”

“It is the goal of Concordia Lutheran Academy to do all it can in the fields of elementary education and Lutheran catechesis to assist parents in their God-given calling. In addition to offering a high quality elementary education with unique specializations, we are committed to the Christian faith as taught in the Word of God and confessed in the historic Confessions of the Lutheran Church.”