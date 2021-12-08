See who bought property in Henry County Nov. 19-Dec. 1
Susan DeVilder
- Eric and Kimberly Johnson to Cartus Financial Corporation, 28 Quail Hollow Estates, Geneseo, $320,000
- Cartus Financial Corporation to Jesse and Mindy Werner, 28 Quail Hollow Estates, Geneseo, $320,000
- Gerald S. Lees to Nicole M. Bruckman, South half of the East Half of Lot 9 and Lot 10, block 2 of Samuel Blackfan’s first addition to the Village of Orion, $75,000
- Murray Brother Construction,, Inc. to Tina M. Chamberlain, 813 E. 3rd St., 815 E. 3rd St., 814 E. 2nd St., Kewanee, $134,000.
- Elija Landwehr to Janet M. Ludin, 54 Lynwood Ave, Geneseo, $121,000
- Ronald E. VanDaele to Greg and Kimberly Johnson, 813 N Tremont St., Kewanee, $5,000
- Mona Marie Claeys to Jordan and Mary Manion, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County Illinois, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast Corner of said Northeast Corner; Thence North of 00 degrees, 20’18” East, along the east line of said Northeast Quarter, a distance of 1048.55 feet to the Point of Beginning; Thence South 89 degrees 43’05” West, a distance of 555.60 feet to the east line of a 5.73 acre tract, Henry County Parcel #07-25-200-004, owned by American Tower Corp.; Thence North 00 degrees, 17’20” West, along said east line, a distance of 280.15 feet to the north line of the south half of the Northeast Quarter of said section; Thence North 80 degrees, 41’42” East, along said north line, a distance of 555.36 feet, to the east line of said Northeast Quarter; Thence South 00 degrees 20’18” East, along said east line, a distance of 280.37 feet to the Point of Beginning, $336,000
- Travis Brock to David Evans, 1517 Bunn Ave., Kewanee, $8,000
- Darrel R. Park Jr. to Carlos and Michelle Barreto, Lot Fifteen(15) in Block Five (5) of Ryan Gardens, a Subdivision in Section Ten (10), Township Seventeen (17) North, Range One (1) East of Fourth Principal Meridian, lying South of the Illinois and Mississippi Canal, situated in the City of Green Rock in the County of Henry, State of Illinois, $135,000.
- Blake and Heather Terrance to Preston C. Sullivan, 308 Portage Way, Colona, $264,000
- Jorge and Maria Marcias to LNBGR, Inc., 713 George St., Kewanee, $38,000
- Wendell and Debra Wiles to Bank of Orion, 108 S. West St., Cambridge, $100,000
- Jesse and Mindy Werner to Philip and Krista Walker, 215 E. 1st St., Alpha, $29,000
- Kippy C. Breeden to Glenn H. Nelson Limited Partnership, 12382 N. 1200 Ave., Cambridge, $457,000
- Ellen M. Scranton to Carol-Joy Motisi, 521 N. Meadow, Geneseo, $72,000
- Richard and Heather Ward to Adam L. Maynard, Lot 6, 7, 8 in Block 15, in the original town of Woodhull, County of Henry and State of Illinois, $125,000
- John and Wanda Kay Spicher to Mary and David Cooper, 169 S. Division St, Woodhull, $130,000
- Steven Cole, John E. Cole, Mitcheal Cole, Donald Drawyer to Andrea Leafgreen, 411 Elliot St., Kewanee, $65,000
- James and Brenda German to David Dilley, 606 Elliot St., Kewanee, $70,000
- Agustin Cerda Bermudez to Fredy Urbina, A piece of ground situtated in the Southwest Corner of Lot Five (5) of Block Two (2) of Tenney’s Second Addition to the Town, now City of Kewanee, bounded as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot Five (5), running thence North Forty (40) feet, thence East One Hundred (100) feet, thence South Forty (40) feet, thence West One Hundred (100) feet to the place of beginning, and a portion of ground located in the Northwest Corner of Lot Four (4) of Block Two (2) of Tenney’s Second Addition to the Town, now City of Kewanee bounded as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Lot Four (4) running thence East One Hundred (100) feet, thence South Twenty (20) feet, thence West One Hundred (100) feet, and thence North Twenty (20) feet to the place of beginning, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $74,000
- Sherry Nimrick to James Reed Jr., Lot number Seven (7) in Block Number One (1) of Tibbett’s Second Addition to Kewanee, $4,000
- Edd Bickers to James Reed Jr., Lot number Eight (8) in Block Number One (1) of Tibbett’s Second Addition to the City of Kewanee, $5,500
- Lance Cathcart to Jonathan and Denise Fuqua, 252 W. 4th Ave., Woodhull, $55,000
- Brandon Mizlo and Hannah Kell to Heather D. Charlet, 318 E. Wells St., Geneseo, $87,500
- Matthew and Brittany Meyers to Allen and Brooklyn Denney, Lot One (1) and the East 50 feet of Lot Two (2) of Block Eight (8) in the Town, now Village of Lynn, also known as Lynn Center located in Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, EXCEPTING the South 75 feet of said Lot One (1) and the South 75 feet of the East 50 feet of Lot Two (2); situated in the County of Henry, the State of Illinois, $115,000
- Brian Johnson to Shahnoza Ibragimova, 823 Meadow Lawn Dr., Geneseo, $72,500
- Darrell and Pamela Reiling to Dornfeld Limited Partnership, vacant farm land, $1,900,000
- Danny and Kelly Callison to Paige and Jordan Seibel, Lot 57 of Oakwood Acres, Geneseo $200,000
- Bruce and Heather Gainey to Chad and Shelley Newcomb, 204 Oak St., Cambridge, $250,000
- Alphonse Meirhaeghe to Linda S. Hannaburger, 249 E. 6th St., Woodhull, $85,000
- James T. Brooks to Tanner Miller, 202 S. Scandia St., Alpha, $88,000
- Mark and Rose Elbus to Jeri C. Swearingen and Thomas P. Lams, 406 E. Garfield St., Kewanee, $90,000
- Barbara Dickerson to Randy and Pamela Ryan, 1008 12th Ave., Orion, $95,000