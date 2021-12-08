Historic Bishop Hill wants $500K in COVID relief to promote tourism

Todd DeDecker, administrator of the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, has a plan to use some of the COVID relief money coming to Henry County.

The $9.4M in American Rescue Plan funds that were allocated to Henry County have specific provisions for their use. One of those specifics is tourism, and tourist areas that are adversely impacted by the pandemic. Bishop Hill definitely checks that box.

In 2019, pre-pandemic, Bishop Hill saw 80,000 visitors per year, from all 50 states, and 20 foreign counties. In 2020, the number plummeted to at best, 20,000.

DeDecker plans to request $250,000 for each of the next two years, a total of $500,000, for enhancements to the Bishop Hill Tourism agenda. Many of the existing festivals will be increased from one to two days with additional events added to them. More targeted advertising and at least two new attractions will be added to the existing slate of entertainment.

Of those two new events, one would be a summer concert series with high profile entertainers during the months of June, July and August. At least one of those concerts is expected to include the Galesburg Symphony. Local event promoter, John Taylor, has agreed to produce the series.

How this benefits the entire county was explained by DeDecker, "Bishop Hill only has five Bed and Breakfast rooms. Restaurants here only serve breakfast and lunch. Visitors will come and spend the day, and choose one of the other area communities for hotels, dining and nightlife. For the County, day trips to Bishop Hill are a win-win."

With the current focus on staycations and day trips, marketing Bishop Hill as a destination to markets in Chicago, Peoria, St. Louis, Des Moines and as close as the Quad Cities, only makes sense.

DeDecker has a letter of support for the initiative from former Governor Jim Edgar, who had visited Bishop Hill on several occasions, most notably, when the King and Queen of Sweden came to visit. In the letter, Edgar stated, "I am a student of American history, and I consider the Bishop Hill Colony to offer an important, captivating story of social and economic enterprise in the early years of our nation. Fleeing oppression back home, the Swedes broke the prairie at Bishop Hill."

Similar letters of support for the proposal were received by State Rep. Dan Swanson of Woodhull, and State Sen. Win Stoller of Germantown Hills.

In 1846, Eric Janson, and 1,000 of his religious followers fled Sweden in the hopes of finding religious freedom in an area of western Illinois now known as Bishop Hill. There they built a self sufficient community, that was also a magnet for Swedish settlers looking to find a place in America.

By the time the turn of the century came around, the historic buildings in Bishop Hill were beginning to fall into disrepair. The state of Illinois took possession of the Colony Church and the park in 1962, followed by the Bjorklund Hotel in 1979, the Olson barn in 1982, and the Boys' Dormitory in 1988. The Bishop Hill State Museum was built in 1988. They are maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

In 1962 the Bishop Hill Heritage Association was created to rescue the remaining village significant structures from the ravages of time, as well as promote the history of the village and its' Swedish culture.

