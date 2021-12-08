Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Dec. 15, 2006

It's A Pleasure Youth Association is sponsoring a scholarship essay contest, with the winner receiving one month of horse riding lessons with - Kay Suddeth at Belezaire Farm. Winners will be selected from four groups, elementary school, middle school, high school and adult. An essay answering "Why I want to learn to ride a horse" must be submitted by Jan. 15 for consideration.

Members of the City Council are prepared to consider an annexation agreement that would add 40 acres to the west side of the city.

25 Years Ago

Dec. 13, 1996

J.D. Damall High School children's theatre will present "Mugsy's Merry Christmas" at 6:30 p.m. December 16 and 17 in the high school auditorium. All tickets are $I. Tuesday's performance will precede the high school band concert.

Next Tuesday through Thursday, children may phone and talk to Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus during the "Hotline to the North Pole." The telephone number is 944-0169. The extended care unit at Hammond-Henry Hospital is facilitating the hotline.

50 Years Ago

Dec. 9, 1971

Officials of the Geneseo Telephone Co. reported Wednesday morning that high winds caused a complete outage of long distance phone service to Cambridge, but that damage in the over-all company service was scattered and relatively minor.

Two 48-foot mercury vapor pole lights were installed and put into operation Saturday in the downtown off-street parking lot at the corner of S Center and W Second streets, as part of a current project by Geneseo Offstreet Parking, Inc.

100 Years Ago

Dec. 9, 1921

An excellent opportunity to select your Christmas handkerchiefs from this immense variety of samples-women’s dainty embroidered handkerchiefs, each neatly mounted on a card, and no two alike-all the choices novelties of the season, marked at sensationally low prices and arranged for convenient inspection. Geo. B. Dedrick & Co.

Don’t knock and kick and slam and slap, At everybody on the map, But push and pull and boost and boom, And use up all the standing room, At the game tonight.