Motion filed to remove judges in trial of Orion man accused of dissemination child porn

Susan DeVilder

The preliminary hearing of Frank Laughner, an Orion man arrested on two counts of dissemination of child pornorgraphy and seven counts of possession of child porn was postponed after the defendant’s attorney filed a motion asking to substitute two Henry County Circuit Judges.

The motion to substitute Judge Terry Patton and Judge James Cosby was filed by Laughner’s attorney, Jonathan Ruud, on Dec. 3.

At what should have been the preliminary hearing on Monday, Judge Cosby addressed the defense’s motion, ordering the case to be referred to the court administration for re-assignment.

Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty said a new judge should be assigned to the case within a few days and the probable cause hearing could be rescheduled for later this week.

Laughner was arrested on Dec. 1 following an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, and a search of his Orion residence by multiple area law enforcement agencies turned up evidence supporting Laughner’s arrest.

He was charged in Henry County Court and jailed on a $300,000 bond. According to the ISP, the investigation remains open and on-going.

Laughner is being charged with two counts of Class X felonies and seven counts of Class 2 felonies. In Illinois, a Class X felony carries a potential prison sentence of six to 30 years. Laughner is currently free on bail.