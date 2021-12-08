Mr. Helling's second grade have lots of questions for Santa.

Geneseo Republic

Dear Santa,

Santa Claus, my mom and I put up a Christmas Tree. I am not sure what I want for Christmas. Santa, how do you get in my house?

Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

This fall my family got a puppy. Santa, please send me a pogo stick, and an elephant with pink dots. Why does Rudolph guide your sleigh?

Love, Kylie

Dear Santa,

We put our ornaments up. Please bring me some pajamas and more LOL dolls. Thank you. Santa, how old are you?

Love, Lilah

Dear Santa,

My dad set up the Christmas lights. Can you please bring me a VR? How do you get into my house? How do you get in the chimney?

Love, Abby

Dear Santa,

I want a Lego set for Christmas, please. What I really want is family, please. Why do your reindeer fly?

Love, Kyle

Dear Santa,

What do you want me to know, Santa? Please bring me a train set and a car set. I like your elves work?

Love, Markus

Dear Santa,

My teacher is the best! I would like an Apple phone, please. I would like a tablet, please. Why do you have a very long beard?

Love, Kammi

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Also, can I have a real phone and Lego’s, a girl set. And I can’t wait to see Heart tomorrow. How old is Hart? I want to give her a birthday party. P.S. I am excited for Christmas!

Love, Mady

Dear Santa,

I like sugar cookies. They are so yummy! Can you please bring me a book to read? Please and thank you. Are the elves good?

Love, Remi

Dear Santa,

Santa, I want you to know that me and my family made a really nice Christmas tree. You are going to like it. Can I please have a Christmas tree pillow, and Pixie Flier? What is it like in the North Pole? How does the sleigh fly?

Love, Elaina

Dear Santa,

Santa did you know that Christmas is my favorite holiday because you get to open presents and spend time with your family. Hey Santa, the only one thing I want for Christmas is Air pods. So, could you try your best, please? I have a question. How many elves do you have?

Love, Braelyn

Dear Santa,

I have a baby brother. I would like a Power Ranger Morpher, and Pokémon cards, please. What does Rudolph eat?

Love, Drake

Dear Santa,

I will be putting my Christmas tree up soon. Can you please bring me more LOL dolls and LOL pets at Dad’s? How is Rudolph doing?

Love, Selina

Dear Santa,

I’m going to put up my lights in my room. Santa, can you please bring me Barbies? What kind of cookies do you like?

Love, Carmela

Dear Santa,

I would like you to know I need family on Christmas. I want a new dog toy for my dog and some film for my printer, please. How do the elves make stuff?

Love, Ryne

Dear Santa,

I played Fornite with my brother, and I lost stuff. Can you please give me Pokémon cards and some more toys? How many elves do you have?

Thank you, Robbie

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I feel excited for Christmas. I would love an OMG doll and a set of Lego puzzles, please. How many reindeer do you have?

Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

I got a phone when I was 6. For Christmas I want family, please. I love you Santa. Am I on the naughty or nice list?

Love, Braxton

Dear Santa,

I know us kids still care about you. Please still brings us kids presents. How do you get your reindeer to fly up in the air?

Love, Caleb