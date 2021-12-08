Ms. Wayne's Millikin second grade assures Santa they have been good

Geneseo Republic

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Joey. My favorite color is red. How are you? I would like a huggy wuggy plushy. Merry Christmas!

Love, Joey

Dear Santa,

My name is Alex S. My favorite color is red. How are you? I would want Legos. Merry Christmas!

Love, Alexander

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Kaydence. I am 8 years old. Am I on the good list this year? I would like LOL Dolls please. I would like fidgets please. I would like he Super Mario Party Nintendo game please. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kaydence

Dear Santa,

My name in Tanner. I am 7 years old. What’s your first toy you made? I would like a reindeer antler and a dragon blowup costume. Merry Christmas!

Love, Tanner

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Irie. I am 8 years old. My favorite color is rainbow. Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? I would like an elf on the shelf, fidgets, and a cat. Merry Christmas!

Love, Irie

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Vincent. I am 8 years old. My favorite color is green. Butterscotch and Randy are nice. I would like a reindeer. Merry Christmas!

Love, Vincent

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Joshua. My favorite color is black. How are the reindeer doing? I would like an airsoft gun. Merry Christmas!

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Morgan. I’m seven years old. Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? Can you please get me an Osmo, a big box of fidgets, and a book. Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Morgan

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Lillian. I’m 8 years old now. Am I on the nice list or the naughty list? What kind of cookies do you like? I would like a phone or an ipod and some fidges and a rainbow. Merry Christmas!

Love, Lillian

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Brooks, I’m 8 years old. Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? I would like soccer shoes. Merry Christmas!

Love, Brooks

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Landon. I am 7 years old. Does your sleigh have a name? I would like a realistic car video game, a virtual reality headset, and two new controllers. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Landon

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Ava. I am 8 years old. How are the reindeer doing? I would like new clothes, Christmas fidgets, and books please. Merry Christmas! Ho ho ho!

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Eliza. MY favorite color is blue. Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? I would like Crocs, fidgets, and LOL twin dolls. Merry Christmas! Ho ho ho!

Love, Eliza

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Alex. My favorite color is blue. I am 7 years old. Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? Can I have LOLs, dolls, and a Rainbow High Doll? Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Alex

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Sam. I am 7 years old. What is your favorite color? I would like a monster truck. Merry Christmas!

Love, Sam

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Paceyn. I am 8 years old. Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? I would like some fidgets, a game and a book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Paceyn

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Rylee. I am 7 years old. My favorite color is blue. Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? How old are you? Am I on the good list? Do you like snow? Can I have a mini tent, LOLs, and chalk? Merry Christmas!

Love, Rylee

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Anna. I am 8 years old. Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? I would like a phone, fidgets, and a Christmas elf on the shelf please. Merry Christmas! Ho ho ho!

Love, Anna

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Max. Do you ever go on vacation? I hope you have had a great year. Can I please have Biggle make me a Nerf Strato Bow. Good bye. Merry Christmas!

Love, Max