News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Dance at Geneseo Community Center

Geneseo: A Christmas Dance & Potluck will on Friday, Dec 10, 2021 at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North Street, Geneseo, IL. The potluck begins at 5:30 pm. meat, beverages, & table service will be provided. Please bring dish to pass.

The dance is from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm. Live country and 50-60’s dance music will be featured by the “The Last Call”. Santa Claus may even stop by! The event is open to the public and donations will accepted. We hope this can be a monthly event. For more information contact: Comm Ctr Superintendent of Recreation , Andrew Sigwalt #309.944.5695 // Gene VanDeVoorde #309.935.6360 // Jani Wells #309.854.2771

Santa plans visit to Geneseo Library

Santa will be coming to the Geneseo Public Library District on Saturday - December 11, 2021 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Bring your cameras and take some wonderful Christmas pictures!

Geneseo Library hosts Vaccination Clinic

Vaccination Clinic at the Geneseo Public Library District held on December 15, 2021 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Pfizer first dose and second dose will be given. Booster shots - Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson will be given.

Galva Arts Council Tour of Lights

The Galva Arts Council will be hosting a Holiday Tour of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 11 to showcase some wonderfully festive houses to get everyone in the holiday spirit! Those driving the Tour of Lights will get a chance to vote on their favorite home. The winner will receive a sign for their yard and a gift card.

The Tour begins at the Galva Arts Council building where you can grab a map and voting sheet. Drive around and enjoy all of the festive houses between 5:30-7:30pm. Afterwards, vote for your favorite display and enjoy light refreshments at the Arts Council building. There is no fee for the event, but donations are appreciated.

For more information contact the Arts Council at galvaarts@gmail.com, 563-293-6986 or via Facebook.

Geneseo Moose holds Cookie Walk and Pancake Breakfast

The Geneseo Women of the Moose annual Cookie Walk is Sunday Dec. 19 from 8 AM to 11 AM at the Moose Lodge 1025 S. State St. Geneseo. Also, the WOTM will be serving a pancake breakfast from 8 AM to 11 AM during the Cookie Walk. They will be serving pancakes, sausage links, chocolate milk and orange juice. Bring your kids for breakfast and take home some cookies and goodies. Santa will be stopping by to see kids - both big and small.

Cambridge Public Library to host Vaccine Clinic

The Cambridge Library in partnership with the Illinois Deaprtment of Health will be holding a free vaccine clinic January 10 from 2 PM to 7 PM. All vaccine types will be available. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons 12 and older. Walk ins are welcome.

Cambridge United Methodist to hold vaccine clinic

The State of Illinois is partnering with the Cambridge United Methodist Church to offer a free Vaccine Booster Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Cambridge United Methodist Church, 120 West Exchange St. Appointments can be scheduled for the Dec. 16 clinic by calling the church, 309-937-2018. Anyone with questions about Covid-19 can call 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov or visit Illinois Department of Public Health – www.dph.illinois.gov.

Orion after Prom fundraiser

Orion After Prom is hosting a fundraiser, “Pictures & Pies,” on Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Orion High School. The event includes a silent pie auction. Tip-off of the varsity game with Galva is 5 p.m., and the silent auction will end when the second half begins.

Another event is having pictures of family and friends taken by Lisa Sieghartner taken for a fee.

@Orion After-Prom will accept cash, check and venmo. Modern Woodmen of America has designated this as a matching funds event.