Henry County's real estate market is HOT - here's how it affects you

Anyone looking to buy a different home, or to put their own home on the market has probably found that property in Henry County doesn't stay on the market very long.

According to Kathryn Hanford of Mel Foster Inc in Geneseo, the average sales price of a home in Henry County is $169,074, as stated in the Local Market Update Report from the RMLS, November 2020 to 2021. The average time on the market for the same time period was 28 days. "Although the market shows some signs of normalizing, Summer and Fall sales demonstrated that to us that many homes were receiving multiple offers, with many offers above asking price, due to the shortage of inventory. In this current market, if a home is priced well, in good condition, and staged well, it will not be on the market long."

The Holy Grail of the home buyer, a three bedroom ranch home, will sell even faster, and have as many as eight or nine bids at the time it is sold, according to Mary Jo Gibson who is the Managing Broker at Mel Foster In Kewanee. Kathryn Hanford in Geneseo expanded further on this "There were 198 ranch homes sold in Henry County. The average days on the market was 22. The average price ranch home was $179,000. When I looked at ranch homes in Henry County that sold between $150,000 to $180,000 the average days on the market was 16 days."

What is the reasoning for the sizzle in local sales? One thing all the realtors spoken to agree on, is that inventory is at the lowest they have seen, and demand is high. According to Nancy Sutton, President of Mid Valley Association of Realtors, explained that in the past, anywhere from 90 to 102 properties might be for sale in the area. That inventory has shrunk to 25 to 35 homes.

Sutton explained that even predating the pandemic, the housing market was becoming a sellers' market. Once the pandemic hit, many potential sellers decided to stay put, or make upgrades to their residences.

Sutton stated that once the pandemic hit, people were worried about their personal economic situation. "A segment of homeowners decided to stay put, rather than take on the higher payment associated with a new home."

Hanford also pointed out that the average sale price of homes in Henry County according to the LMUR for November 21 reported that home prices are up more than 14% over the same time frame one year ago. This is due to the low inventory of available homes on the market, and low interest rates. "We are still experiencing a shortage of inventory and are in need of more existing homes to sell, due to buyers with pent up demand and low interest rates."

She also pointed out that the area has never been one to build "spec" homes. Pre-sold homes are the norm in the area, with contractors building them to the specifications of the homeowner. "For those that cannot find the home they are looking for, building is always an excellent alternative. There are residential lots available in Geneseo within the city limits and close to schools.," Hanford observed.

People planning on building that dream home can be dissuaded at this time with the high cost of building and scarcity of materials. Drywall has tripled in price, and Canadian lumber is not coming across the border. Contractors are committed far in advance, but willing to talk if people are willing to wait.

Why the price difference between communities?

According to Hanford, who supplied average home price sales figures from the LMU for single family homes with attached garages for the month of November 2021, comparable average home prices will range from $209,000 in Geneseo, $150,000 in Orion, $108,000 in Cambridge to $296,000 in Colona.

Hanford states that the reason for home sales in these areas which are part of the Quad City Area Realtors MLS, are the quality of schools, both public and private, strong communities, safe environments, sports, the arts, park district activities, community center, shopping, local hospital and overall lifestyle. Nancy Sutton has a unique take on it as well, citing that proximity to I80 also is a factor.

Sutton is a member of the Mid Valley Association of Realtors that represents the Kewanee and Galva areas. Median prices of homes in these communities are considerably lower, perhaps due to the distance from I80, but also because Sutton believes with industry leaving the area, it has become more of a retirement town. Median sales prices for Galva homes in October were $89,167, and Kewanee $56,854.

One of the sales she recounted, was a Chicago buyer, who was so impressed with the affordability in Kewanee, sold his Chicago residence and purchased three homes in town, so that family members could move with him. The cost of living in southeast Henry county is economical, and Kewanee has Amtrak service twice daily to accommodate those who might have to go to Chicago regularly for work.