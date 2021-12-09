Looking Back Galva

Compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

December 13, 2006

Ron Rinkenberger of Galva Banking Center presents a check to Galva City Administrator David Dyer to help pay for general repairs for Galva emergency sirens. The funds, an undisclosed amount, were given by Kay-Burcky-Telfer. In . In memory of her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Leo Burcky. A fund for the sirens was begun a few years ago.

Rick Otterstrom, new owner of Harris Electric, was welcomed to the Galva business sector recently in a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the business, located at the former Houghton Lumber Company site south of the current Dad’s Pizza on Front St. Taking part in the ceremony were Ron Rinkenberger, Colleen Lewis, former Harris Electric owner Max Harris, Otterstrom, City Administrator David Dyer Pat Gregory and Travis Spivey.

Donna Irvin of Galva, equestrian science professor at Black Hawk College-East Campus in Kewanee, has earned the prestigious designation of American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Professional Horseman. Irvin has taught at BHC for 16 years.

Representing Paula’s Design Team in a photo contest hosted by Passion Hair Color Magazine were Paula Boldman Ell Raley and Jim Boldman, both of Galva, Eric Williams of Brimfield and Liz Tanzillo of Kewanee.

25 Years Ago

December 18, 1996

Garth Mingo, owner of Galva Food Center and Jerry Shawgo, owner of Jack and Jill grocery store in Orion, bag groceries last Monday afternoon in Galva, Mingo sold Galva Food Center to Shawgo last week. The new owner will take over in early January.

Becky Polage, Kevin Jaquet and Chris Doherty, all seniors at Galva High School, were recently named Illinois State Scholars.

Galva Mayor David Thomsen and Galva City Administrator B. J. Cornwall presented $1,000 checks to Dan Rux of Rux of Rux Funeral Home, Rob Miller of Miller Auto Body and Repair and Larry Calef from Phil’s 76 last Monday morning for their work with the Galva Downtown Revitalization Project. All three of the businesses took advantage of the program to upgrade and improve the facades of the businesses. Through the project, the City agreed to pay 50 percent of the cost for the renovations, up to $1,000. Also receiving money through the program was Shawn Anderson at Last Bag Packaging. He received $132.50.

ROWVA senior Stacy Miles has been named Student of the month for November at ROWVA High School. Miles high school activities include Future Homemaker of America and ROWVAN yearbook staff. She is an honor roll student and has been selected for the Who’s Who Among American High School Students. She attends the First Church of the Nazarene and is a member of Club Nazthers youth group.

50 Years Ago

December 9, 1971

John Smith of Galva was awarded a $350 scholarship by the Henry County Independent Insurance Agents at a ceremony at Black Hawk East On November 30.

Mr. and Mrs. George Pahlow spent the Thanksgiving holidays with their son and his family. Mr. and Mrs. Larry Pahlow in Grosse He. Mich.

Mrs. Harold Todd and Gayle of LaFayette spent Saturday in Chicago Christmas shopping. They had lunch with Mrs. Todd’s sister from the Chicago suburbs.

The Kitchen Band of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Kewanee will entertain at an open meeting of the Women’s Club of Galva in Epworth Hall of the First United Methodist Church Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The public is cordially invited. There will be no baby sitting services.

100 Years Ago

December 15, 1921

All public schools in this city will close tomorrow for Christmas vacation, according to an announcement made yesterday by Superintendent F. U. White. Classes will not be resumed until January 3, Teachers residing out of the city plan to leave for their homes Friday night or Saturday.

With the closing of the annual poultry show at Princeton last Thursday afternoon, the announcement was made that A. H. Johnson, of this city, won six prizes with his exhibit of

Single Comb Black Minoens. The prizes were first and second cockerols, first and second pullets and first and second hens.

At a recent meeting of the Modern Woodman lodge in this city the following officers were elected for the ensuing year; W, A, Braxtor, past counsel’ H.A.Calhoun, past conusel’ A. Strand, advisor; Charles Headley, banker; P. O. Norling. Clerk; Emery Smith, escort; D. BeHolt, sentry; P. A. Carlson, watchman; John Root. Manager.

E.L. Streed, of Galva, was in town on business Monday.