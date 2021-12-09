Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

December 14, 2006

Individuals inducted into Orion High School’s Hall of Fame are Niki Maeltzer ( Kubial) Mark Tholl, Katie Foster. Bo Stevenson, Joyce OHear (representing her father Alan Hallene Sr.) Phyllis Hallene (representing her husband) , Larry Miller and Leonard Terry Leonard.

The 1953 Football team was inducted into the Orion High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, December 9. The team includes Wayne Rehn, Dennis Hamerlinck, Louise Yemm (representing assistant coach Bill Yemm), Marvin Klundt, Paul DeShane, Jerry Hardin, Benhard Johnson, Rocky Atwell and Loran Anderson.

Main Street Orion Hosted Saturday with Santa on Dec. 9 at Orion High School. Rod Lindgren and Patti Anders played with a brass ensemble with the Community Band. As the chairman of the event, Beth McAvoy got to put on a Santa hat and distribute toys during the drawing.

Judges of Main Street Orion’s annual tree and wreath decorating contest chose these two wreaths for the top prizes. Second place went to the entry, created by Diane Welborn. The first- place entry on the came from Cathy Kessel.

25 Years Ago

December 12, 1996

Tami Killion, Alyssa Schroeder and Brittany Lesage and other members of Brownie Troop #1238 prepared tags with gift ideas for children in low-income families in the Orion area. Anyone interested may stop by State Bank of Orion and choose a white star and a gold star from the tree. Wrapped gifts and white stars are to be returned to the bank by Monday, December 16, but gift givers may keep the gold star as a souvenir from the Brownies.

Orion Educational Foundation has announced the winners in the recent holiday raffle. Betty Thomsen of Orion was the winner of St. Nicholas by Isabel Bloom and Maggie Burris, also of Orion, won a Christmas wreath designed by Deb Ford of Parkside Treasure House in Orion. Profits from the raffle go to the endowment fund.

June Coulter, GFWC/Orion Woman’s Club board member, presents a blue ribbon to Marilyn Taylor’s fourth grade class on Monday, December 9 for the program presented to the residents of Oak Glen home in Coal Valley. Class members made baskets filled with candy for each resident. Accepting the award for the class are Shannon Lough, and Josh Galliart.

Dick Lindburg of the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce presents the handmade quilt to raffle winner Dolores Carlson of Orion. The raffle was held Sunday night, December 8 during the Christmas show held at the High School. This is the first time the Chamber has held this raffle, according to organizers the even was a huge success.

50 Years Ago

December 9, 1971

On Sunday November 7, following the morning worship, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church held a congregational meeting and voted to extend a call to Pastor John E. Lekander of Deerfield, Illinois to fill the pastoral vacancy. Pastor Lekander has accepted this call and will commence his duties on Friday, January 7, 1972.

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Hawley, of Loveland, Co, entertained former Orion residents on Thanksgiving Day. Pastor and Mrs. Martin Lingwall of Denver (Former pastor of St, Paul’s Lutheran Church in Orion) and Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Johnson of Colorado Springs were dinner guests.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society held a Christmas breakfast Saturday morning in the Andover Legion building. Mrs. Justice Youngberg and Mrs. Noel Mosher were co-chairman assisted by the Orion and Alwood members.

Den 4 met at Mrs. Ryden’s house, John Schnerre is denner, David Rutledge is assistant denner. We made Christmas presents for our mothers. John Schnerre brought the treats. Brad Ryden Keeper of the buckskin.

100 Years Ago

December 8, 1921

Miss Ethel Berquist and friend, of Augustana College, spent Saturday and Sunday with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Berquist.

While road conditions have been deplorable the past two weeks throughout the country, the oiled roads hereabout have been splendid, and one can take them in comfort, while the unoiled roads have been almost impassable. From Orion an auto could go without chains, during the recent road conditions, on oiled roads to Sunny Hill, Osco, Lynn, Cambridge, Geneseo, Galva, Woodhull or Galesburg.

Walden Seifert, the new night watchman, is now on duty every night and a greater security is felt with regard to fires and depredation.