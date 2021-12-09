Ms. Everett's second grade at Southwest ask Santa about the North Pole

Geneseo Republic

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year. Sometimes me and my sister Emma fight, but we handle it. How are you? What kind of cookies do you like? This year I want my very own elf stuffy, some holiday decorations for my room, and ballet slippers please. How are your reindeer? Merry Christmas.

Love, Rachel

Dear Santa,

Santa, are you ready for Christmas? Santa I’ve been super good this year. Santa can you give me a book called Diary of a Wimpy Kid? Santa are your elves being good? I hope you have a great year.

From, Parker

Dear Santa,

Santa, I am going to give you the best cookies for you. My elf is good. I love my elf. I am going to stay up all night to catch you. I really want a phone. I have reindeer food for your reindeer. I want a cat. I hope you had a good day.

Love, Locklyn

Dear Santa,

Hendrix really liked the toy cars. By the way I hope the elves are hard at work. Can I please have a slime licker and if you can a phone and a phone case size iPhone 6s? How do you get into my house?

Love, Atilah

Dear Santa,

Fred is being a good elf. Santa how did you become Santa? Santa I would like for Christmas is magic mixies. I would like a guitar. Last, I would like an electric scooter. Merry Christmas Santa!

Sincerely, Regann

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa. Thank you for the presents last year. Can you bring me a basketball? Can you bring me a boat that goes fast? I hope that you have a Merry Christmas!

From, Myles

Dear Santa,

What cookies do you like? Oh Merry Christmas Santa! Santa, how many elves do you have? Santa, can I get Catwad books? Can I get clothes for Super Mario Legos? How are you doing?

From, Matthew

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like and can you make a list of them all for 2022? Do you like Christmas? If so I also like Christmas if you like it. Thank you for all the squishmallows last year Santa.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I hope you get a good rest. I hope I get the 5 items on the my list. I’ll get you the best cookies. I’ll make you brown milk. I’ll make treats for Rudoplh. I’ll make a snowman for you.

Love, Kai

Dear Santa,

My tree is up. My stocking is up. I’ve been good this year. My sister has been good this year too. I am so sexcited for Christmas. My sister wants a baby doll for Christmas. Santa I hope Rudolph and the other reindeer get a lot of carrots. I hope all of the children all around the world are very happy. The elves have to get ready for Christmas. I love Christmas. I have so much fun at school. I hope you have a great Christmas.

Love, Molly

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good year. What is your favorite cookie? I would like a new jacket. What is your favorite elf?

Love, Ryan

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like? I will leave cookies, milk, and carrots. My sister wants a baby doll. My one wish from you is a Lego hotel. My second wish is a Lego camper. My last wish is a Lego house. I hope you get good rest before your big night.

Love, Graysen

Dear Santa,

I want my Christmas to be the best Christmas ever in my life. I hope that I get a lot of presents. I hope Christmas is not far away because I can’t wait until the elf comes here. This is why I love Christmas to come. Please Santa make this the best. My mom has the Corona. Bye Santa!

Love, Lilly

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Do your reindeer eat candy canes? What is your favorite cookie? This year I would like a Lego Ninjago Temple of the Endless Sea set. My little brother Grant would like a Lego Ninjago The Keepers’ Village set. Fly safely Santa!

Sincerely, Mikey

Dear Santa,

I was swimming this summer and I didn’t wear floaties. I want a robot that does stuff for me. I hope other kids have presents. I also want a pop up book. I hope you have a good flight.

Love, Gracie

Dear Santa,

What cookies do you like? Thanks for all the toys last Christmas. I’m an amazing boy. I want a dinosaur toy, a robot toy, and a game of Bingo. My brother is a good kid. My mom should get a new ring. What are your reindeer’s names? I love Santa Claus!

Love, Zayden