Ms. Kittl makes sure the Southwest second grade gets lists to Santa

Geneseo Republic

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I bet you have 100,000. What are all of their names? For Christmas, I want pink ballet slippers. I want to practice ballet. I hope you have a nice Christmas.

Love, Emma E.

Dear Santa,

Do you like delivering presents? How far away is the North Pole? I’m so excited for Christmas! For Christmas, I would like Pokemon cards and one OMG doll. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a good New Year. I love all of your reindeer!

Love, Marissa R.

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I think you have 500. I would like a cotton candy machine, a snow cone machine, and an ice cream machine for Christmas. I hope you have a safe flight around the world.

Love, Ella H.

Dear Santa,

Who is your favorite reindeer? I bet it is Comet. I’ve tried to be good this year. I hope you think I’ve been a good kid. The three presents that I really want are an ultra rare Pokemon, a toy robot, and lots of Legos. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Miles G.

Dear Santa Claus,

How many reindeer do you have? I would like a puppy and an alive dog. Which reindeer is your favorite? My favorite is Dasher. I have been good this year. I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love, Abby B.

Dear Santa,

How is Buddy the Elf? I hope he is good. I am going to make cookies for you and some reindeer food for the reindeer. I want a remote control boat, a little farm, and bakugans cards. I hope you stay safe when you go around the world.

Love, Kane S.

Dear Santa,

Which lights are the brightest that you’ve seen? The cookies going to be at the table for you. I want a big Pokemon card for Christmas. Can I have more Hot Wheels and a tin? Have a nice trip.

Love, Luke S.

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? I think you have 99 reindeer. This year I will leave the cookies by the Christmas tree. I would like a notebook and an iPad for Christmas. I wish you and Mrs. Claus a Merry Christmas!

Love, Georgia M.

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? I bet you have thousands of them. I have been good this year. I want a baby doll that talks, an OMG doll, and Pokemon cards for Christmas. I hope you travel safe, Santa.

Love, Kaliah H.

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have in your workshop? I bet you one hundred and ten elves. I am so excited for Christmas. This year for Christmas I want an art desk, OMG dolls, and Legos. I hope you have a safe ride.

Love, Jocelyn M.

Dear Santa Claus,

Who’s roof is the flattest roof that you’ve been on? I really wish that I can see you this year. Here are three things that I want for Christmas: a Nintendo Switch game called Minecraft, another Nintendo Switch, and a big hug from you! Merry Christmas! P.S. I see my elf has come to my house.

Love, Carver A.

Dear Santa,

How many houses do you have to go to every year? For Christmas I want a skateboard and a zip line. I also want a book that has a lock on it. I hope you get home safely. I hope that Snowball is being good.

Love, Cruz C.

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? I think you have 100. Do you? The cookies and milk will be on the table. I want a phone, a dog, and a stuffed animal for Christmas. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a great Christmas!

Love, Jordynn B.

Dear Santa,

How do you deliver the presents so fast? Do you have magic? For Christmas I want a princess carriage and a new American Girl Doll. The last thing I want is a small cute puppy. Please tell Mrs. Claus I said hi. Have a great Christmas.

Love, Savanna B.

Dear Santa,

Is it fun delivering presents across the world? How many miles is it? I think it is one million miles. I want a red Yeti 65 and Pokemon cards for Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love, Urijah G.

Dear Santa,

I have a question. How many cookies did you eat last year? I can’t wait for Christmas. For Christmas I want Pokemon cards, an audio camera, and LOL dolls. I have been nice this year. Have a good Christmas.

Love, Caylee S.

Dear Santa,

How cold is the North Pole? I bet it is the coldest place in the world. I try my very best on my homework but it is hard. For Christmas I want more Barbies and a doctor Barbie set. I will send another letter to you. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Aubree S.