Ms. Sancken 's second grade asks Santa questions

Geneseo Republic

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How do you get to the North Pole? I want a microscope, a telescope, and a dinosaur fossil. Why haven’t I gotten an Elf on the Shelf? Good day, Santa.

From, Josie B.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the elves doing? I want a skateboard please and Dog Man too please and a basketball hoop too please. Santa I love your elf Olaf. She is beautiful and really really nice too and how are the reindeer?

From, Carter B.

Dear Santa,

Hi Merry Christmas Santa. How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a teepee and a microscope. And a space lantern please. Oh and thank you for the elves oh and I named them Julie and Jasper.

From, Bailee C.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? How are the reindeers? Please can I have a combine with a folding cornhead and a math board and a globe please? Merry Christmas!

From, Jayce D.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. How are you Santa? How many buildings are there? I want LOLs! And American girl dolls! And Barbies! Have a good Christmas. And how is Mrs. Claus? Thank you.

From, Eden E.

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Jalen. I am curious I wanted to know when my elf is coming? And this is what I want. Can I please have a one hover? And a gas powered dirt bike? And a trampoline scooter? I hope you have a good Christmas.

From, Jalen E.

Dear Santa,

How are you? Santa how are the elves? I want a toy for my dog. I want a toy for me and Emily too. I want a baby toy for my sister. I want a toy for me. I want a beautiful Christmas.

From, Elsie H.

Dear Santa,

Hello Merry Christmas! How are you and the others at the North Pole? I would like a PS4! A soccer set! I would also like Dog Man books! Have a Merry Christmas. I like reindeer a lot!

From, Easton K.

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Kylie. Is the North Pole cool? I want Nintendo games. I want a robe. I want monster jam trucks. I want a car. Are elves cool? Is your sleigh cool? Merry Christmas!

From, Kylie L.

Dear Santa,

Hi! Santa how are you doing? Are penguins at the North Pole? Can I please have a mystery book? Can I please have any game? Can I have a new soccer ball? Merry Christmas Santa.

From, Olivia M.

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is my elf still sick? I can’t tell my teacher what I want! But I can tell this…I want drone! I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

From, Walter N.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How do you have magic? Can I have a VR and a Lego set and Nerf guns? How is Marshall doing? How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer doing?

From, Owen R.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa. How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves doing? Can I have a guitar and a telescope and a toy plane please.

From, Ryder S.

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Asa. How are the elves? I want moon shoes. I want a camera. I want all the Dog Man books. How is the North Pole? Merry Christmas.

From, Asa S.

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you today? How is Norman at the North Pole? I would like an electric scooter please. I would also like a TV please. I would also like a desk please.

From, Levi S.

Dear Santa,

Hi! Santa how are you and how are the others? Santa, ow does the sleigh work? Did you ever tell Mrs. Claus how I have been missing you? You two are do kind for Christmas. I want love and I want family to come together and an LOL but it has to be 5.

From, Addy W.

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Miss Ellarie. My favorite color is pink! Am I on the good list this year? I want a baby and a dog. Merry Christmas!

Love, Ellarie

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you doing? What are the elves doing? Will you bring me a PS4 and a baby Yoda lego set? I would like an ipad. If I get one of those I will have a good xmas.

From, Gavin T.