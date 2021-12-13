Atkinson Village Board approves tax levy

Claudia Loucks

Residents will again receive a Christmas gift from the village board. At their recent meeting, trustees approved a tax levy that does not reflect any increase in property taxes levied by the village.

The board gave final approve to the levy, which remains the same at 4.99 percent.

The levy is based on $14,734,852 equalized assessed valuation for the village, total taxable value of all property in the village.

In other business, the board amended the village garbage ordinance to reflect that the service is now being done by Republic Services, Bettendorf, rather than by the Village of Atkinson. The new ordinance will not change the cost for residential customers who will pay $14.50 each month for garbage pickup, but does change for commercial customers who will now pay full price for a dumpster and that cost is based on the size of the dumpster.

Board members also discussed their completed investigation of concerns heard in a telephone conversation with Steve Doubet, Atkinson, regarding the operation of the landfill in Atkinson.

The board did look into the complaints which included dirt on the road to the entrance to the landfill, trash blowing outside of the landfill boundaries and the unpleasant odor from the landfill. The board advised Doubet to contact the IEPA with his concerns.

The board also approved awarding three village gift certificates as prizes in the Christmas Lighting Contest in the amounts of $75 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third. Winners will be announced at the January 3rd meeting.