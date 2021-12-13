Chavez is Grand Marshal of Geneseo 2021 Christmas Walk Parade

Claudia Loucks

Mike Chavez, a retired Geneseo Police Officer, served as Grand Marshall of the 2021 Geneseo Christmas Walk Lighted Parade held Saturday, Dec. 11.

Chavez served on the Christmas Walk Planning Committee for many years and his duties for the annual event included driving the lead Geneseo Police squad car, nicknamed “Rudolph,” in the Geneseo Christmas Walk Lighted Parade.

He also served on the Trains, Planes & Automobiles Planning Committee and helped the plan the annual Geneseo Police Department’s National Night Out.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, said, “The Geneseo Christmas Walk Committee selected Mike Chavez to serve as Grand Marshal as a way to thank him for his many years of service and dedication to Geneseo and to several Chamber events.”

“Mike also played an important role in planning and executing the first City-Wide Christmas Parade in 2020 during the pandemic,” Sullivan added. “The Geneseo Chamber is grateful for Mike’s contributions to Geneseo and this is a small way we can give our thanks to him.”