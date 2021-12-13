Community Christmas Day Dinner at First Lutheran Church in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

What started 15 years ago has become a tradition at First Lutheran Church in Geneseo and for the family of Jim and Janet Larson.

The Larson couple, with the help of other church members, was instrumental in planning the first Christmas Day dinner with Mike and Sheryle Vergane.

Jennifer Johnson is co-chairman of this year’s event.

The congregation at First Lutheran Church in Geneseo continues to practice hospitality by opening their doors and their hearts to anyone who wants to join them for dinner on Christmas Day.

The church will host a Community Christmas Day Dinner, with serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, in the Fellowship Room of the church at 114 East Main Street, Geneseo. There is no charge for the meal and an offering will not be taken.

The Christmas dinner menu includes turkey, ham, potatoes, vegetables, salads, rolls, beverage and dessert.

“We serve nearly 150 people each year and we look for at least that many guests this year,” Larson said, adding that anyone who is homebound can have a meal delivered by calling her at 309-507-2997.

The committee is able to deliver meals only in the Geneseo and Atkinson area, but people from anywhere are welcome for dinner at the church, Larson said.

In the first year for the Christmas dinner, there were about 50 people served and Larson said, “We now are doing many more home deliveries. With the growth in attendance, we know we are meeting a need in the community.”

“Our church is centrally located and also is an ideal stop for people traveling on Christmas Day,” she said.

The idea surfaced one year after Thanksgiving when Larson began thinking of ways to reach out to the community, she said.

“My husband Jim and I have been involved in the dinner every year and our two sons Luke and Ian, will be here to help at the dinner this year,” Larson added.

“We want it to be a time of serving rather than concentrating on receiving and those are lessons we wanted for our children,” she said, adding that the theme of this year’s dinner is “Cheerfully Share,” taken from scripture 1 Peter 4: 9-10.

“Our families are excited about the Christmas Day Dinner,” Larson said. “Our hope is that our children always will remember what they did to make Christmas Day brighter for someone else, and our now, adult children make this their tradition also.”

Larson said some of the same people have returned each year for the Christmas dinner at First Lutheran.

She believes the Community Christmas Day Dinner “is something that is needed in our community and the surrounding area because we are not aware of any other meals offered on Christmas Day. That day can be the loneliest day of the year. We want those people who would otherwise be alone to be a part of our church family on Christmas Day.”

“We pray that this meal will be enjoyed by our friends and neighbors who need to feel the love and hope that God provides.”

“Christ has called us to be in community with others, to tend to the needs of our neighbors,” she said. “Our mission at First Lutheran challenges us all to share Christ’s love to all. One of the most exciting opportunities is to serve our community on Christmas Day by providing a hot meal and fellowship for those who are alone or are in need.”

“By sharing our blessings we, too, are blessed,” she said.

Christmas Day Carols & Communion service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Christmas Eve services on Friday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. at the church.