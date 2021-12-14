Cambridge's Mr. Hammerlinck sends letters North

compiled by Mindy Carls

Chad Hamerlinck’s second graders at Cambridge Elementary School are taking no chances with their letters to Santa.

Knowing Santa has been friends with Mr. H since he was in second grade — at least —the children are sending copies of their letters to Mr. H to put in the Henry County Republic.

Here they are, exactly as the children wrote them.

Dear Santa,

I want evey one to be nice to echa ther.

I want a new cat toy for my cat. Does Comet and Rudolph friends? I want a new dog.

Love, Lylah Carey

Dear Santa,

How old are you? If Ruolph has a red nose, did you paint it? For Chistmas I want a new fishing rod, Lego Minecraft ocen monument and a lego technicnick race car. Tell me how you go around the world in one night? Santa please give Mr.H toys for the tresher box.

Love, Liam Jarret Schmoll

Dear Santa Claus,

Do you know Kyrstin, Kyera and Kayson? I want a rabit my mom did not give me a rabit for my brithday. (sad face) I want fort nite So much! I want more sleep offers with my cousins and disny on ice! I nid more Gold Stuf for Christmas. I nid my dog Bolt to get toys. he is nice and selfish, and he is a Corgi for my sister in my moms tumy is not born. She is gonna be born in 20220. I Love you Santa and my elf body A Jents. Mr. H nids mor Garfilds.

Love, Braylee Seabloom

Dear Santa,

Do you like Mr. H? Can I have a little drone? Can I have a gresicar? Can you bild? Do you like the cold? Do you love toys? Can I have a deer elf? I love toys. Can you git me a robot?

by Chase Herring

Dear Santa,

There is stuff that I want and what I need. I want a new scope and a new trail camrae and a new pellet gun. And my dad and I need a box of winchester 12 gage shotgun shells. And I want a deer hut.

Love, Jason Blade

Dear Santa,

for cresmes I want a ps4 and an X box 1s. How many ranedeer do you have, and what is your birthday?

From, Barrett Fransene

Dear Santa Claus,

I want everybody to be happy for you know who. I want a stuft anamil that is huge. Can I have one present to every body in the world? I want them not to get coal, so just give them presents.

By, Chase Roberson

Dear santa claus,

I’ll tell you what I want and need for Christmas. I want a Hover Board and my mom needs money. How many trips have you made? I want a new bike. What do want for Christmas? Why do you want cookies and milk?

Love, Deqlen Geiger

Dear Santa claus,

Can I have New games? You are the best of the holidays. Can you give me a lot of new toys? Can you give me 100 dolls? Can I have a popit and elf on the shef? I Need New shoes. I need some New shorts and pants and a New pair of socks, and a new pair af boots.

Love, Dominic Chinchilla

Dear Santa Claus,

I wants a hoparoo and popits. My brother wants pokemon bimen, my brother needs snow boots. I ned a snow coat. Santa, wut do you ned?

Love, Scarlett Valkyrie Jarosz.

Dear Santa,

I was good this year. How is Mrs. Claus? Santa have you been working hard? I have been trying hard at school. What do the reindeer eat? What are the elves doing? For christmas I would like a new pair of shoes, watch and toy dog. I Love You!

Love, Audrey Montegna

Dear Santa Claus,

I need mony so I can buy candy and other stuff. I also need masks for school and important stuff like things to write with. I want vido games, books, a desk, math books, superhero movis, and dogs. ps. I for got two things. for I need boots and jeans.

How do you get around the world in one night, how is Frosty and Rohdph doing, how many elves do you have, and where do all your elves live?

love, Gunner William Snook

Dear Santa Claus,

Plese help the peepl that are home les. Can you write to me? I want a drubre frst ade rede and a drubre amdlis. I ned a swetre. Do you want to be sumthing you aren’t?

Love, Dillon Ott

Dear Santa,

Are you having a good time dlivring presents Santa? How are yore ranedeer? I nede cat treets. What I wont is a Garfield plushee. Does Roodof stil get lapht at and called names? I hope not.

Love, Chase Newcomb

Dear Santa Claus,

How old are you? How many elv’s do you have? This is what I need and what I want. I want Lol dolls, Omg dolls, Barbie dolls, Fidgets, and Stuft animals. I need clothes, shoes, food, Christmas decore, and hot choclet.

Love, Addison Johnson

Dear Santa Claus,

Why do you ware a red suit? Santa can I have a puppy please, and a baby bunny? Santa can I have an elf? I never had one, please. I need two beds because we moved to my gramas house. We live in the basmint. You rock Santa. (Smiley face) Santa can I have new snow boots please, and fidgets like a nedowe and a snapper and fidget cube please?

Love, Kennedy Lookingbill