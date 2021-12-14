Cambridge's Ms. Stone's class sends their lists to Santa

compiled by Mindy Carls

Kiah Stone’s second graders at Cambridge Elementary School have finished one of the most important writing assignments of their lives.

Writing letters to Santa.

They are so proud of their letters they want everyone to read them. Especially Santa, of course.

Here they are, exactly as the children wrote them.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryan andI am7years old. Do you have 8 reindeer? I would like a beyblade. Couldyoualso bring a present for my dad for Christmas?

your friend Ryan Black

Dear Santa,

My name Olive Boyd and I am 7 years old. Santa can you brig Mrs. Stone 2 boxes of smelly markers and I want a artick fox.

Love, Olive Boyd

Dear Santa,

my name is Preslee and I am 7 years old. Can you please get my dog a toy? and for my Sister I want her to be happy. and for my family I want them to be happy. I want my family to be happy because I love my family because I am nice and kind.

form your frenid Preslee Casteel

Dear Santa,

my name is Colt DeDecker and I am 7 years old, I wood like a kamputer and a huverbord and my mom some arts and krafts.

your friend Colt DeDecker

Dear Santa,

My name is Callan and I am 7 years old. How are The reindeer doing? I want a Nintendo swich and a lizard and bey blades. Could you also bring my sistr a giant Elsa for Christmas.

Your friend Callan Finch.

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper Kane and I am 8 years old. How are you Santa? I Love christmas Santa. thar is not much I whant for Christmas but I will name a few. I would like a new art set. And could you bring my bruther a new ornament?

Your friend, Harper Kane

Dear Santa,

My nane is Addison Kirlin and I am 8 years old. santa claus, which reindeer is your faveret? Can you get me a pupy? Could yu also bring my gramu awesom a new cake stand for christmas?

Love, Addison. Kirlin

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia and I am 7 years old. Is Rudolph at your house? Could you bring me a baby husky please. And also 2 toys please.

from Sophia Mathis

Dear Santa,

My name is Deannah McSwain and I am 8 years old. How is Rudolph doing? Santa can I have a snwglob four christmas? Cood you get my mom a squishmellow?

your friend Deannah McSwain

Dear santa,

My name is Karmen Moore. and I am 8 years old can I have a omg doll for Christmas also can you bring my little brother a nerf gun for Christmas?

Love, Karmen Moore

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Zaylee Quick and I am 7 years old. Haw is Miss Claus? Haw is elves? Is the other reindeer bullying Rudolph. Can I pleces have Figits and can my sister have a baby bunny for Christmas?

Your friend, Zaylee Quick

Dear Santa,

My name is Brennen Tines and I am 8 years old. Does Mis Claus do Christmas? Can you get me a Ps5 for crismas? Could you also bring Kyley some baby toys for her baby for Chrismas?

By Brennen Tines

Dear Santa,

My name is Temperance Wells and I am 7 years old. I would also like to get a gift for Sawyer. I think he would like a bablade. could you do me a favor and give Sawyer two bablades for Christmas? I would like mom and dad a gift to. My mom wants nail polishes for Christmas and my dad would want a gun for christmas. I would want the book Apocalypse Meow Meow for Christmas. Could you get the big dog bones for our dog plece? Is rosey comeing back this year?

Thanks, merry Christmas. Temperance Wells

Dear Santa,

My name is Jameson and I am 7 years old.What is your favrit cuce. Can I have a ps5 can you bring my mom a new set of nivs. for Christmas.

Your friend, Jameson Williams