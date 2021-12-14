Geneseo Christmas Walk Essay Contest winners

Claudia Loucks

Maddie Minnaert and Olivia Ruby are the winners in the Geneseo Christmas Walk Essay Contest sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce. Their essays are on display in the front window of Geneseo Home Furnishings, 134 South State St. in downtown Geneseo.

The contest was open to kindergarten through fifth grade students in the three Geneseo elementary schools and St. Malachy’s. The two winners rode in the Geneseo Fire Truck in the Christmas walk Lighted Parade and “threw the switch” for the City Christmas Tree at Geneseo’s Christmas Walk on Dec. 11. They also each received a $25 Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate.

Maddie Minnaert, daughter of Ashley and Jason Minnaert, is a first grader at Southwest School. Her essay:

“The Best Lights Ever” – Lights are colorful, like a rainbow, and make people happy. Christmas lights spread Christmas joy. Spending time hanging lights with your family is a good way to spread Christmas cheer. Families can have fun together hanging lights. Lights can also help Santa land on your roof with his reindeer and climb into your chimney. They help Santa so he can see better at night when it’s really dark out. Santa likes to look at all the lights because they are pretty. When there are Christmas blow-ups in your yard and lights on the inside and outside of your house it makes Rudolph feel happy so his nose will glow, like the lights. Lights on the Christmas tree are important because it makes it feel like Christmas. Lights make people happy because they sparkle and shine.”

Olivia Ruby, daughter of Heather and Chase Ruby, is a fifth grader at Northside School. Her essay:

“Let’s decorate the Christmas tree with lots of lights this year to spread lots of cheer!” said Olivia. I can think of many ways to decorate the Christmas tree with lights to spread the holiday cheer. If you wan to know how I would decorate my tree, keep reading!

One way I would decorate my tree is with bright lights all the way around. I would do red, green, and white. Red, green, and white remind me of Christmas time and all the joy in the air. The color red symbolizes love and health and green symbolizes growth and nature. The color white symbolizes peacefulness. The lights will also have settings to flash, stay the same, or fade.

The second way I would put lights on my tree to spread Christmas cheer is by putting a bright glowing star. This start will be very large and a yellow color. I chose yellow because it symbolizes hope, cheerfulness, joy, and happiness. Yellow is also the color of the sun which makes people smile just like I would want my tree to make people smile.

So I would decorate my tree with lots of lights and colors to spread the holiday cheer. I love the lights and I hope my tree will make people smile… “Times are dark and there’s light to be spread,” – Holly Griffin.