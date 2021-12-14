Geneseo School Board updated on special needs for District.

Greg Wertheim of the Henry-Stark Special Education District gave a presentation on the costs and types of services provided to the Geneseo District. The Special Education District has therapists that service all Henry County schools.

Special Education programs include, early childhood education, hearing impaired, multiple disability, special needs, occupational therapy, physical therapy, preschool screening, speech therapy, as well as other consulting and lesser known disabilities. They provide personnel for Pre-K through High School therapy.

Currently the model used in the bi-county district is to "share" therapists between school districts. A speech therapist may spend two days in one community. and the other three days of the week in other districts. By "sharing" the time between districts, the need for those district to hire their own is eliminated.

Special Education is funded directly by the State. The Special Education district takes care of hiring, staffing, scheduling and costs of employment. By co-opting with other school districts, they share the cost. The overall budget for the District is $9 million. Since FY2011, the Special Education District has returned $171,259 to the Geneseo district, for cost savings between actual expenses and what the State funds.

Wertheim congratulated Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh on the success with keeping students from being "labeled" as special needs. Wertheim stated that was due to pro active behavior on the part of teachers.

In other business, Scott Johnson and Pete Perez gave a brief update on the progress of the Vocational Center. Site plans are more complete, and they expect to put the project out for bids in early to mid February. At this point, the total cost estimate is $4,305,500. The expect to return to the February 10 Board meeting with final plans.

Geneseo High School principal Travis Mackey will be retiring at the end of term. The District has begun looking for a replacement.

The Board also approved the tax levy of 5.2%.