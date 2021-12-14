Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

December 21,2006

Bonnie Talbot of Cambridge will be at the Flower Basket in downtown Cambridge to sell and sign her compact disc, Simply….Listen to Bonnie, Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CD, featuring 42 songs, is also available at the Flower Basket any time and at The Bistro in Atkinson.

The Henry County Farm Bureau Women were honored by the Illinois Farm Bureau with a Bronze Star for their committee programs and activities. Members of the Farm Bureau Women are Ellie Stackhouse, Ruth Earley, Lucille Urick, Donna Dobbel’s, June Carlson, Jan Earley, Muriel Weber, Ila Wilson, Pat Poppy and Dorothy Gustafson are also members of the Farm Bureau Women.

Joey Allen, a seventh grader at Cambridge Junior High School, will display his art work, a Linoleum Block Print, at the Henry County Courthouse this year.

Matt Goodwin, a 2002 graduate of Cambridge High School and a senior fullback for thee Drake University Bulldogs, was recently honored with several awards from the Drake Athletic Department.

25 Years Ago

December 19, 1996

Adam Dobbels, son of Jim and Carol Dobbels of Cambridge, has been accepted for admission to Luther College for the 1997-98 academic year. Mr. Dobbels has been selected to receive a Luther scholarship in the amount of $3,000 annually based on excellent academic preparation.

Irena (Broghammer) Johnston was honored by Cambridge Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in celebration of Mrs. Johnston’s 70th anniversary as a member of the organization.

Cambridge Elementary School students are collecting cereal box tops from General Mills brand cereals. The school will receive 15 cents for every box top flap of any General Mills cereal box Pictured with the drop off container at the Kwik Shop are Heather Weston, Judy Bernier and Kiah Weston.

Carol Dobbels of Cambridge, co-chairwoman of the Henry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, presents Sharon Casteel of Cambridge with the Bethany Lowe Santa she won. Mrs. Castell’s name was drawn during the Farm Bureau meeting at Kewanee High School on Monday.

50 Years Ago

December 16, 1971

Five Cambridge High School students received straight A grades to lead the honor roll for the second six weeks, according to David Wongstrom, principal. They are Bruce Bueseling, a senior; Gail Bare, Cindy Hedbloom and Jenny Miller, juniors; and Steve Gustafson, a sophomore.

Mrs. Robert Anderson was elected president of Mothers of World War II during a meeting in the library here Monday. Other new officers are Mrs. Dave Edmund, first vice president, Mrs. Ben Mardock, second vise president, and Mrs. Mryrtle Wright, sergeant-at-arms.

Mrs. May Melind of Evanston is visiting in the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. harry W. Johnston and brother-in-law Don Sprouse of Geneseo, for several days.

Mr. and Mrs. David R. Anderson moved Saturday from their home at Main St. to the residence at S. Main St., the former Albert Arcand residence, which they purchased.

100 Years Ago

December 15, 1921

Miss Elsie Floming spent Tuesday in the tri-cities

All members of the Junior League of the M.E. Church are urged to be present at the meeting Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock.

Full blended Duroc Jersey stock hog for sale age 1 years inquire at the Howell Anderson south of Cambridge.

Deputy sheriff Geo. H. Brown took a patient to Watertown Monday morning.