Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

December 20, 2006 raisrd over $2,600 in last year’s event.

Three- year- old Anna Paul of Alpha was excited to see Santa at the Alpha Christmas Walk on December 15. Anna was anxious to visit with Santa, calling him “Santa Real”, and not wanting to visit any of the other places on the walk, except the fire station where Santa was located.

Galva’s Randy Engels stands next to actor Paul Newman, owner of Newman Wachs Racing, for whom Engels has worked as transportation manager the past year.

Galva High School senior Matt Brody, this week’s Galva News’ Student of the Week, has been playing football since the fifth grade. He hopes to continue playing the sport in college.

Galva Junior High School students will be participating in a St. Jude’s Math-A-Thon in the upcoming weeks. Among them are Chelsee Lindbom, Elizabeth Cady, Rob Peters, junior high math teacher Jeremy Painter, Kayla Steward, Brady Landis and Dustin Jacobson. They raised over $2,600.

25 Years Ago

December 25, 1996

Members of the Galva Lions Club filled about 90 boxes with food for families in need last Saturday morning at Galva United Methodist Church. The food was delivered on Saturday as part of the clubs Empty Stocking project.

Galva Mason Findlay Jones presented Community Builders Awards to Howard Huber and Linda Krieg last Friday evening at Huber’s workshop in Galva. Huber and Krieg are being

honored by the Galva Masonic Lodge for their work in Veteran’s Park. Krieg has helped put up the lights for the past six years and Huber has made all of the iron decorations for the park.

Magician Rick Eugene entertained pre-schoolers during a special get together on Dec. 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church, the new home of Time for Tots Pre-school.

Van Cliburn winner Amen Babakhanian will be the featured performer at the May 10 Knox-Galesburg Symphony.

50 Years Ago

December 16, 1971

A freak December storm that sent winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour and dumped 2 ½ inches of rain on Galva, left a rash of property damage in the area Wednesday morning.

Two area state policemen were promoted to the highest rank in ceremonies held in Springfield on Monday. Mac R. Miller of Altona and Larry D. White of Woodhull were promoted to corporal from trooper effective December 16.

Miss Sandra Charlson, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. D.V. Charleson, formerly of Galva, in Nativity Lutheran Church in Wonder Lake.

Mr. and Mrs.. Walter Massingill returned recently from spending Thanksgiving and some weeks visiting Mr. and Mrs. John Dominge and sons in LaPorte, TX. Mrs. Domingue is the Massingill’s daughter.

100 Years Ago

December 22, 1921

Everett Bloom left Thursday morning for a week’s visit in Peoria with friends.

Miss Irene Hillburg, and Ruth Carlson, who attend school at Quincy arrived home Wednesday night to spend Christmas.

Miss Mary I. Brownwell leaves Saturday for Cleveland, Ohio, where she will spend the remainder of the winter with her niece, Mrs. Russell V. Morgan.

Lester Knapp of Victoria, was here on Monday on business.