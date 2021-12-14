Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Dec. 22, 2006

Employees at Central Bank 'adopted' a family to purchase Christmas gifts for through the Food Pantry. After purchasing two bikes, Central Bank employees contacted B&B Lawn Equipment and Cyclery for training wheels. B&B employees volunteered to donate the wheels, but when those wheels wouldn't fit, B&B employees opted to donate two brand new Trek bikes instead.

25 Years Ago

Dec. 20, 1996

The mayor’s choice award in the seventh annual ice sculpture contest went to Samantha DeCrane who sculptured a dragon. Some of the sculptures were vandalized and could not be judged for that reason.

Congregations celebrate birth of Jesus Christ. Area churches are preparing for their Christmas Eve and Christmas worship services.

50 Years Ago

Dec. 16, 1971

An organizational meeting was held at the Hammond House regarding the recruitment of physicians and dentists for the community and the surrounding area.

Members of the Geneseo High School will hold a French pastry bake sale and coffee on Friday at Central Bank room. The group is raising money for a trip to Canada next summer

100 Years Ago

Dec. 16, 1921

The Eighth grade of the Geneseo Elementary School will give “Billy’s Aunt Jane” as their annual class play at the Armory on Wednesday evening. The proceeds will go toward the purchasing of playground apparatus for the for the school grounds.

Although the attendance at the American Legion entertainment held at the Armory on Tuesday evening was not large, the program, finely rendered by the French-Armstrong Trio was much appreciated. Instrumental music, readings, sketches, dialect numbers and pianologues were part of their program.