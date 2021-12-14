Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

December 21, 2006

Cathy and Ron Kessel played important roles in the Quad City Arts’ Festival of Trees last month. Cathy served as co-director with Monta Ponsetto, while Ron was co-manager with Carolyn Hamilton of facility logistics.

Orion Middle School students raised $164 for Mr. Thanksgiving, Bob Vogelbaugh, by paying 50 cents for each vote they cast in the cutest baby picture contest during three lunch periods last month. Social studies teacher Tracy Fausett’s seven graders supervised the fund- raising effort, they include Ashley Anderson, Laura Schwinn, Stefanie Brandenburg, Jeffrey Pendleton, Kaila Lange, Jordan Weber, Brady Cantrell, Brady Hancock. Kyle Hoffman, Nick Miller, Sarah Johnson, Alexis Atwell, Dawson McAvoy, Tanner Williams, Catherine Roth and Adrianne Bohl.

The Orion Gazette recently collected mittens, gloves and hats for the Orion area. Steve Butterfield, president of the Orion Area Food Pantry. The mittens, hats and gloves were given to the food pantry to be distributed to those in need.

Lindsey Sandau of Orion graduated Saturday, December 16 from Western Illinois University, Macomb, She received a bachelor of arts degree in English.

25 Years Ago

December 19, 1996

Nancy Armstrong a senior at Orion High School, has been chosen for the All-State Honors Choir. Although she had a cold at home, she auditioned in October for the Illinois Music Educators Association’s district choir, OHS Choral Director Gary Clark said.

Students of the week for the week beginning Monday, December 9, Orion Middle Faculty chose as Students of the Week Seventh grader Julie Ziegenhorn, eight grader John Shaw and sixth grader Ben Pierce. Sixth grader Jessica Tuttle is the Student of the Month.

Ann Lindgren, Orion Education Assistance Program’s volunteer of the week helps seventh grader Lance Westerlund with his homework.

Courtney Solomonson and a dozen other eighth graders at Orion Middle School earned a limousine lunch on Friday,, December 13 for being the top magazine salesman in the class’ fundraising effort last month. After picking up lunch at Orion Pizza Hut the group rode into the Quad Cities for Whitey’s ice cream.

50 Years Ago

December 16, 1971

Mrs. Arnold Miller, Mrs. Phillip Thompson and Mrs. Steve Miller spent the weekend in Chicago shopping. They were overnight guests at the Wernicks in Chicago. They also visited John Thompson who is attending college this year.

Merry Makers met last Wednesday afternoon December 8th in the home of Mrs. Harry Andrea. Prize winners were Mrs. Willard Kerr and Mrs. Herman Matzen. The January 12th meeting will be held in the home of Mrs. Leroy Gajewsky.

Mothers of World War II will meet Tuesday night, December 21 for their 6:00 o’clock Christmas potluck supper, which will be followed by their regular meeting and election of officers. There will be a dollar gift exchange among the women.

Mrs. Mildred L. Benson spent the weekend in the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Stevenson and family in Alexis.

100 Years Ago

December 15, 1921

Robert and Ruth Chase have been quite Ill with pneumonia for several days but are reported better.

D. W. Bowen visited friends in Wyoming Sunday.

Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Oberlander of Galesburg, were weekend guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Le Roy Kettering.

Miss Gail South spent the weekend with Miss June Reese at Colona.