More Geneseo Christmas Walk

Claudia Loucks

An estimated more than 7,000 people were in Geneseo on Saturday, Dec. 11, for the annual Christmas Walk. This year’s theme was “All of the Lights,” and was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as a theme inspired by this year, 2021, seen as a comeback for many events, businesses and communities after experiencing somewhat a time of “darkness” as a result of the pandemic.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, said, “The Geneseo Christmas Walk Committee really went all out this year for the event. Every volunteer on the committee played an important role in helping make this year’s Christmas Walk a success.”

Sullivan noted that many of the all-time favorite features of the annual event returned in 2021 as well, including live music, trolley rides, living windows and luminaries lining City Park.

“When you ask someone what they like about Geneseo, they will often point to the Geneseo Christmas Walk,” he said. “This event is a tradition and Geneseo is fortunate to have many businesses and sponsors who are willing to chip in, bringing it all together.”