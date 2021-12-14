Orion's Ms. Belowske's class pins their hopes on Santa getting letters

compiled by Mindy Carls

Just in case the weather is bad between here and the North Pole, the Henry County Republic is using the internet to send Santa letters from second graders in Jody Belowke’s classroom at C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion.

Dear Santa Clause,

How can you see us from the north Pole? I am seven years old. for cristmas can I please have a Echo? Echo = Alexa. I am very exited for your arrival. P.S. Can you please, please, please, write back? Thanks!

Your friend, Amelia Rosa Tschopp

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolf real? I am 7 years old. I really, really want a Barbie house and some Barbie toys and some Polly Pockets. Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Brynlee Peterson.

Dear Santa,

How are the rindeer? I am 8 Years old. I want a spy robot!!! Merry Christams!

Love, Camden Sedlock

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I’m in Mrs. Belowske’s 2nd grade class. Can I please and thank you have a whistle and fidgets please and thank you! And last but not least legos tooplease. You both be safe. Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho !

Love, Claire Cardinal

Dear Santa,

How are you magic? I’m going to be 8 in 25 days. I want a four wheeler, a PSU, and an electric dirt bike? merry Christmas!

Your friend, Colin Ray Whittaker

Dear Santa,

Am I on the good list? I am 8 years old. what I want for chistmas is pokenon cards and a bike and a dog. How is Mrs. Claus? Love

Your friend, Colton Kausal

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? My favorite color is green. For Chistmas can I please get a xbox game and also a computer. Last can I get a DC Incyclopedia. Hope you have a safe flight.

Sincerely, Drake Nightingale

Dear Santa,

How do Elves have magic? My birthday was on Saturday and I am 8. I want a PS 4 and a headset and a controller for Christmas. Tell Rudolf I said Hi.

Your friend, Evelynn Kernan

Dear Santa,

Do you like Christmas? I like to Play with my frends. can I have a motorized dirt bike and can I have a r.c. car that goes 100 miles per hour? Do you like Christmas? I like to Play with mY toys.

Your friend, Finn Clifford

Dear Santa,

I Have a Question for you., How are the reindeers doing? I think I’m a good student. For gifts I want a stuffed animals and a warm Blanket, and a Head Band. Merry Christmas!

Love, Gabriella Spence

Dear Santa,

Will you eat my cookies? I am ready for my elf. I want a puppy and a nerf gun and a pokemon card. Tell your reindeer I said hi!

Love Jace Karenke.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I’m in second grade. I want an I survived book please, and a Puffy Place book please, and a new eraser please. Have a merry Christmas.

Love, Kalen McKee

Dear Santa,

Can I go to your rudolf’s house because it is so cool. I am 7 so please can I go there? I want fidgets, slime, and a cat. please tell the raindeers I said hello.

Love, Kane Kunert

Dear Santa,

Do I get toys? I’m 7 years old. I want LOLs, Legos, and a pet cat. I can’t wait!

Love, Madison Welborn

Dear Santa,

How do you remember the names of all of your reindeer? I am in 2nd grade. What I want for Chrismas is a jump rope, a step by step notebook, and a puppy Place book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Myah Carter

Dear Santa,

Are yourdeer good? I like Christmas. I want popits in 3 shapes and that is all. And snow is great.

Love,

your friend, Nathan Villagomez

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolf? I’m seven and a half. I want to lightsabers (one Darth Vader’s and one Kylo ren’s), bendy figures, and Mega Godzilla, and Stay puft marshmallow man.

Your friend, Noah Bindewald

Dear Santa,

Can I get a Ben 10 swich game. I like Ben 10. ( want a Ben 20 game for my Swich and a beck bro jack cow plush. Ho Ho! Merry Chrismas.

Sincely, Olen Marshall.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I am 8 years old. I want a new watch, new pencil, and a new Pair of shoes. Have a safe trip.

Love Olivia Shawgo

Dear Santa,

Have I been good? I think I have been good. I want a guitar and a popit bracelet. Do not tell anyone but I think Chrismas is the best holiday ever!

Love, Paisley Martin

Please write back Santa?

Dear Santa,

are your rain deer okay? I am 8 years old. I want a mewtwo Pokemon card and a mewtwo stuffed animal and a Pillow Pet. I hope you have a good Chrismas.

Love, Peyton Armetta

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I am seven years old. Can I Please get a PC, T-shirt, and a new toy truck? See you soon Santa.

Love, Ty Donnelly