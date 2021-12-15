Christmas Service schedules for local churches

First United Methodist of Geneseo

Sunday, December 19:

5:00pm “Eve Before You Leave” Candlelight Christmas Service

5:00pm Friday Dec. 24 Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

7:00pm Friday Dec. 24 Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

First Lutheran in Geneseo

Christmas Day Carols & Communion service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Christmas Eve services on Friday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. at the church.

Geneseo Evangelical Free Church

5 PM and and 7 PM December 24

Augustana Lutheran Church in Colona:

4:00 PM Friday Dec. 24 Family Christmas Eve Service

11:00 PM Friday Dec. 24 Community Christmas Eve at the Jenny Lind Chapel

7:00 AM Saturday Dec. 25 Julotta - Early Morning Christmas Service