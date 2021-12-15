Christmas Service schedules for local churches
Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
First United Methodist of Geneseo
Sunday, December 19:
5:00pm “Eve Before You Leave” Candlelight Christmas Service
5:00pm Friday Dec. 24 Candlelight Christmas Eve Service
7:00pm Friday Dec. 24 Candlelight Christmas Eve Service
First Lutheran in Geneseo
Christmas Day Carols & Communion service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Christmas Eve services on Friday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. at the church.
Geneseo Evangelical Free Church
5 PM and and 7 PM December 24
Augustana Lutheran Church in Colona:
4:00 PM Friday Dec. 24 Family Christmas Eve Service
11:00 PM Friday Dec. 24 Community Christmas Eve at the Jenny Lind Chapel
7:00 AM Saturday Dec. 25 Julotta - Early Morning Christmas Service